SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second year in a row, Governor Kristi Noem will be speaking at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, this year held from Feb. 24-27 in Orlando Florida.

Noem will be just one of more than 100 listed speakers at the event. Keep reading for a full look at the agenda, the speakers themselves and where Noem falls in the lineup.

Registration for the event starts Wednesday, with CPAC beginning in earnest Thursday.

Asked Tuesday for comment on the lineup, Noem’s communication director Ian Fury told KELOLAND News that “[Noem] is not familiar with every speaker on the list, but she always loves the opportunity to gather together with fellow conservatives and talk about how we can make our great nation even stronger.”

Event times and dates reflect those listed as of 3:15pm Feb. 23, 2022. The most up-to-date times can be found here.

Events and speakers

Day One: 02/24/2022

7:00am – General Registration

7:30am – Catholic Mass presented by Father Frank Pavone

Frank Pavone is a Roman Catholic Priest and an anti-abortion activist.

9:00am – Prayer, Pledge, Anthem

9:10am – Speech by Ben Ferguson

Ben Ferguson is a conservative radio and cable talk show host, and a vocal supporter of former President Trump.

9:25am – Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents presented by Ian Prior, Jessica Mendez, Amy Jahr and Michelle Mege

Ian Prior is a former deputy public affairs director the Trump Department of Justice, a former communications director for the American Crossroads super PAC, and the former press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to Ballotpedia. Prior is a longtime GOP strategist, and has recently made a number of appearances on Fox News, where he has been presented as a concerned Virginia father opposed to Critical Race Theory.

Jessica Mendez has also gained attention recently as an anti-CRT activist in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Amy Jahr is also a Loudoun County anti-CRT activist, who in June of 2021 appeared with Prior on the Fox News show ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to talk about their protests at school board meetings.

Michelle Mege (Incorrectly spelled as Michele on the CPAC agenda) is another Virginia parent-activist. According to Law Enforcement Today (LET), Mege is part of a group of parents who filed 500 FOIA requests with the Loudoun County School District, with one report claiming that Mege had filed 95% of the requests. LET says that Mege was informed that the charge for her request, which the District claimed included over 100,000 documents, totaled $36,000.

9:50am – School Boards for Dummies presented by Veronica Birkenstock and Hannah Smith

Veronica Birkenstock is a failed congressional candidate and business owner from Frisco, Texas where she operates Practical Employee Solutions, a temporary staffing agency. She is also a large-scale GOP donor, having donated thousands to GOP candidates and PACs.

Hannah Smith is a trustee on the Carroll, Texas Independent School Board who won election in early 2021. She is an ‘anti-woke’ anti-CRT activist.

10:05am – I escaped from communist North Korea presented by Dan Schneider and Lee Hyun-Seung

Dan Schneider is the Executive Director of The American Conservative Union (ACU), the conservative non-profit organization which runs CPAC. In 2021, Schneider was heckled by CPAC attendees after asking them to wear masks to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions put in place by Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Lee Hyun-Seung is a YouTuber with the channel Pyonghattan, which is described on it’s page as being ‘focused on the uncensored truth about North Korea.’ On the channel, Hyun-Seung and his sister Seohyun recount their experiences of escaping North Korea in 2014.

10:15am – Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news presented by Alex Bruesewitz, Rogan O’Handley and Graham Allen

Alex Bruesewitz is the CEO of X Strategies, LLC, a GOP political consultant, and an opponent of the House January 6 Committee, which is tasked with investigating the January 6, 2020 attack on the Capitol carried out by supporters of former President Trump. On his Instagram account, he bills himself as a ‘Victim of J6 “committee” Witch Hunt.’

Rogan O’Handley is a conservative commentator, self-proclaimed civil rights activist and a contributor to PragerU, a conservative non-profit organization that has faced criticism for videos spreading anti-Muslim rhetoric and conspiracy theories

Graham Allen was a Republican South Carolina congressional candidate who, according to Ballotpedia, has withdrawn from the election, which will be held in November 2022. His campaign website describes him as ‘an accomplished entrepreneur, author, media personality and combat veteran.’ On his social media he has posted in opposition to masking and vaccine mandates, and on Feb. 5, posted to Instagram a Tweet decrying Joe Rogan’s decision to apologize for using racial slurs on his podcast.

10:35am The New Age of Social Media presented by Kaelan Dorr, GETTR

Kaelan Dorr is the Senior VP of marketing and global engagement at GETTR, a conservative social media platform modeled after Twitter.

10:50am Patriots Unite presented by Jenny Beth Martin

Jenny Beth Martin is the co-founder and coordinator for the group Tea Party Patriots, a conservative non-profit organization.

11:00am – How to talk to your neighbor without starting a backyard brawl presented by Allen Fuller, Jim McLaughlin and Scott Presler

Allen Fuller is a conservative writer and former congressional staffer.

Jim McLaughlin is a conservative pundit, political strategist and pollster.

Scott Presler is a conservative activist and vocal Trump supporter.

11:20am – A Speech by James O’Keefe, President of Project Veritas

James O’Keefe is the president of Project Veritas, a far-right activist group formed by O’Keefe in 2010. The organization has frequently been criticized for using edited videos and spreading disinformation under the guise of ‘investigative journalism.’

11:45am – Fighting Woke Inc. presented by Scott Shepard

Scott Shepard is a conservative activist and fellow at the National Center as well as the director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project

12:00pm Are you ready to be called a racist: The courage to run for office presented by Stephen Rowe, Heather Sellers, Marie Rogerson and Matt Hurtt

Stephen Rowe is the Director of Digital Training at Leadership Institute and a contributor to Fox News, The Daily Caller, The Washington Times, Breitbart, The Daily Wire and more.

Heather Sellers is a political consultant.

Mari Rogerson is an executive with Moms for Liberty, a conservative parental rights group.

Matt Hurtt is the Director of Graduate Programs at Leadership Institute.

12:20pm Power Play presented by Rep. Andy Biggs, Max Miller and Charlie Kirk

Andy Biggs is a U.S. Congressman from Arizona. He has been deposed by the January 6 congressional committee and was named by ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Ali Alexander as one of three Republican reps. he had contact with in the lead up to the rally on Jan. 6.

Max Miller is a Republican congressional candidate and former advisor to former President Trump.

Charlie Kirk is a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA who recently criticized the Super Bowl halftime show, calling it ‘Sexual Anarchy’.

12:45pm War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart presented by Larry O’Connor, Charlie Kirk, James O’Keefe and Matt Boyle

Larry O’Connor is a conservative radio host.

Matt Boyle is a reporter for Breitbart News.

Note: Andrew Breitbart was the founder of Breitbart News and co-founder of the Drudge Report. Breitbart News is a far-right media organization that receives a poor grade on truthfulness from Politifact. The Drudge Report is a news aggregation site consisting of links to stories. Breitbart was also a co-founder of Huffpost.

1:10pm – Speech by ACU First Vice Chairman Charlie Gerow

Charlie Gerow is a GOP strategist and a 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.

No time provided – AWAKE NOT WOKE presented by Matt Schlapp

Matt Schlapp is a conservative activist, lobbyist and chairman of the ACU. He is also a Fox News contributor.

1:30pm – A Speech by Governor Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is the Governor of Florida.

1:50pm – A Speech by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson is the Lt. Governor of North Carolina, who during a 2021 church service told congregants “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth — And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

2:05pm – A speech by Senator Marsha Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn is a U.S. Senator from Tennessee.

2:20pm – All the News the Left Permits presented by Natalie Harp, Alex Berenson, Kevin Roberts and Papa John

Natalie Harp is a host on the cable network One America News and a former advisory Board Member for Donald J. Trump for President. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also served as a media surrogate for the Trump campaign during the 2020 presidential election.

Alex Berenson is a writer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist who was banned from Twitter following repeated instances of spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Kevin Roberts is the President of the Heritage Foundation.

Papa John (John Schnatter) is the founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain. In 2018 he resigned as chairman of the board after using a racial slur on a conference call.

2:45pm – Obamacare Still Kills presented by Dan Schneider, Sen. Mike Braun, Barbara Kolm and Tim Lee

Mike Braun is a U.S. Senator from Indiana

Barbara Kolm is the Founding Director of the Austrian Economics Center and Vice President of the Austrian Central Bank.

Tim Lee is an American evangelist and supporter of former President Trump.

3:10pm – The Invasion presented by Mercedes Schlapp, Tom Homan, A.G. Sean Reyes and Julio Rosas

Mercedes Schlapp is a conservative political commentator and analyst and the wife of Matt Schlapp.

Tom Homan is a former police officer and was Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from January 30, 2017 to June 29, 2018 under President Trump.

Sean Reyes is the Attorney General of the state of Utah.

Julio Rosas a writer for Townhall.com.

3:35pm – Victoria’s Story presented by Mercedes Schlapp, Sheriff Dennis Lemma and David Siegel

Dennis Lemma is the Sheriff of Seminole County, Florida.

David Siegel is a businessman and founder of Westgate Resorts. He is the husband of Jackie Siegel, the star of ‘The Queen of Versailles’, an 2012 documentary about the billionaire family. In 2015, their daughter Victoria died of a drug overdose.

3:50pm – War through Weakness, Elections Matter presented by KT McFarland and Gordon Chang

KT McFarland is a political commentator and Former Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States.

Gordon Chang is a lawyer, and the author of The Coming Collapse of China, in which he predicted the People’s Republic of China would collapse in 2011 (in December 2011, he changed the date to 2012). This did not occur.

4:00pm CPAC Central

4:15pm – A Speech by Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former Fox News host, former advisor to former President Trump, and the fiancée of Donald Trump, Jr.

4:30pm – A speech by Alex Berenson

4:30pm – Power Play presented by Kelly Tshibaka, Kari Lake, Rep. Mark Walker, Cory Mills and Eric Greitens

Kelly Tshibaka is a Trump endorsed Republican candidate in the 2022 Alaska Senate race. She is running against Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski.

Kari Lake is a Republican candidate in the 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial election.

Mark Walker is a pastor and a former U.S. Representative from North Carolina from 2015 to 2021.

Cory Mills is a Republican candidate in the 2022 race for Florida’s 7th congressional district.

Eric Greitens is a Republican candidate in the 2022 Missouri Senate race. He is the former Governor of Missouri. He was elected in 2017, and resigned in 2018 following investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign information.

5:05pm – A Speech by Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the NRA

Wayne LaPierre is the CEO of the National Rifle Association.

5:20pm – A speech by Senator Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz is a U.S. Senator from Florida, and a failed presidential candidate.

5:45pm – A Speech by Senator Josh Hawley

Josh Hawley is a U.S. Senator from Missouri.

6:30pm – Welcome Reception

Day Two: 02/25/2022

7:30am – Catholic Mass presented by Father Frank Pavone

8:00am – General Registration

8:30am – Opening Formalities

8:45am – Mercedes Schlapp welcomes Harrison Rogers with Tito Ortiz and Frank Mir

Harrison Rogers is an Arizona businessman, and owner of Hybryd Systems, an engineering and manufacturing company. He is also a GOP donor.

Tito Ortiz is a mixed martial artist and conservative politician.

Frank Mir is a mixed martial artist and professional wrestler.

9:00am – A speech by Senator Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is a U.S. Senator from Florida and a failed former presidential candidate.

9:15am – Fighters on the Front Line presented by Mercedes Schlapp, Rep. Jim Banks, Kimberly Fletcher, Tudor Dixon, Leila Centner, Hannah Smith, Brendon Leslie, A.G. Ashley Moody, Rebecca Kleefisch, Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Jim Banks is the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 3rd congressional district.

Kimberly Fletcher is an author and founder of ‘Moms for America’.

Tudor Dixon is a Republican candidate in the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election. She is running against incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Leila Centner is the co-founder of the Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, Florida. In 2021, it was reported that Centner Academy informed its 50 teachers and 25 support staff that if they choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they will not be welcome back on campus in the fall.

Brendon Leslie is the founder and editor of Florida’s Conservative Voice.

Ashley Moody is the Attorney General for the state of Florida.

Rebecca Kleefisch is a Republican candidate in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. She is running against Democrat incumbent Tony Evers.

Scott Walker is the former Governor of Wisconsin

Madison Cawthorn is the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

10:00am – CPAC Central

10:30am – Offsides presented by Matt Schlapp and Michele Tafoya

Michele Tafoya is a former sideline sports reporter for NBC.

10:45am – A speech by Rep. Byron Donalds

Byron Donalds is the U.S. representative for Florida’s 19th congressional district.

11:00am – A speech by Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo served under President Donald Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018, and as Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021.

11:15am – Drill Dummy Drill presented by Sean Spicer, Harriet Hageman and Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Sean Spicer served as former President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director in 2017. The weekend following Trump’s inauguration, Spicer told reporters in the White House briefing room that Trump had had the largest ever crowd at an inauguration. This was false. He later said he regretted the comments.

Harriet Hageman (misspelled as Harriett on the CPAC agenda) is a Republican candidate in the 2022 Wyoming at-large Congressional race.

Mike Dunleavy is the Governor of Alaska.

11:35am – Breaking China’s Power: No more “10% for the Big Guy” presented by Gordon Chang, KT McFarland, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Scott Perry, Jan Jekielek and Christl Mahfouz

Greg Steube is the U.S. representative for Florida’s 17th congressional district.

Scott Perry is the U.S. representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district.

Jan Jekielek is the editor of the Epoch Times, a pro-trump conspiracy website.

Christl Mahfouz is founder and Chairwoman of the Board at Ace Specialties, the company which handles merchandising for the Trump campaign.

12:20 – A conversation between Matt Spalding and Vivek Ramaswamy

Matt Spalding is an author and professor in Constitutional Government at the conservative Hillsdale College.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the founder and executive chairman of the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.

12:45pm – The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly

Julie Kelly is a conservative pundit who claims that the Capitol Police, Department of Justice and Democratic members of Congress are using the Jan. 6 riot to target conservatives and covering up evidence that could prove conspiracies and wrongdoing. She was not able to back up these claims in an interview.

12:55pm – Persecution by Prosecution presented by Matt Whitaker, Former Acting US Attorney General

Matt Whitaker is the Former Acting United States Attorney General. He was appointed to the position by Trump following the resignation of Jeff Sessions.

1:00pm – A Real conversation on Crime and Safety presented by Matt Whitaker, David Sunday, Peter Lucido and Kent Volkmer

David Sunday is the York County, Pennsylvania District Attorney.

Peter Lucido is a Republican member of the Michigan Senate.

Kent Volkmer is the Pinal County Attorney for Pinal County, Arizona.

1:30pm – Town Hall: Pupil Propoganda presented by Candace Owens, Stacy Langton, Rep. Ted Budd, Rep. Mary Miller and Deroy Murdock

Candace Owens is a conservative activist and commentator. Owens is a frequent source of controversy, from her past defense of Hitler, to her recent assertion that America should stop backing Ukraine, and should instead launch a military invasion of Canada.

Stacy Langton is a parent from Fairfax Virginia who lobbied the Fairfax County school system to remove two books from the school library for their explicit content. The books are “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison.

Ted Budd is the U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 13th congressional district.

Mary Miller is the U.S. Representative for Illinois’ 15th congressional district.

Deroy Murdock is a political commentator and a contributing editor with National Review Online.

2:10pm – A speech by Governor Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem is the Governor of South Dakota. In 2021, Noem received to billing at CPAC, speaking at 2:50pm on Saturday.

2:25pm – Making Middle East Peace Great Again presented by Katie Pavlich and David Friedman

Katie Pavlich is a conservative commentator, blogger and Fox News contributor.

David Friedman is the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

2:45pm – A conversation with Dr. Ben Carson and Ben Ferguson

Ben Carson is a retired neurosurgeon, failed presidential candidate and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021.

3:00pm – The First Amendment Fund: Defending the Canceled presented by Matt Schlapp and Sen. Bill Hagerty

Bill Hagerty is a U.S. Senator from Tennessee.

3:10pm – Power Play presented by Adam Laxalt, John James, Josh Mandel and Rep. Ken Buck

Adam Laxalt is the former Nevada Attorney General and is a Republican candidate for the 2022 Nevada Senate race.

John James is a Republican candidate for the 2022 Michigan U.S. House race.

Josh Mandel is a Republican candidate for the 2022 Ohio Senate race.

Ken Buck is the U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district.

3:35pm – A speech by Ric Grenell

Ric Grenell is the Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, serving under Trump in 2020.

3:50pm – A speech by Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage is a British broadcaster and former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Brexit Party. Farage and UKIP faced criticism in the past for their alliance with a Polish far-right party known for it’s denial of the Holocaust.

4:00pm – Job Fair

4:15pm – Breakout Session #1 – Next Year in Jerusalem with Yitz Tendler, Josh Mandel, Lisa Daftari, Anne Bayefsky, Simcha Dan Rothman and Rep. Ronny Jackson, Is South Korea the Next Venezuela? with Gordon Chang, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Grant Newsham, Sung Yoon Lee and Amb. Morse Tan, A Debate on the Death Penalty with Tony Mattivi and David Leavitt

Yitz Tendler is the senior fellow for Israel & Jewish affairs for the ACU.

Lisa Daftari is an investigative journalist, political analyst and commentator.

Anne Bayefsky is a lawyer, scholar and activist and the director of the Touro College Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust.

Simcha Dan Rothman is an Israeli lawyer, activist and politician.

Ronny Jackson is a physician, retired Naval Real Admiral and is the U.S. representative for Texas’s 13th congressional district.

Grant Newsham is a Senior Research Fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.

Sung Yoon Lee is a professor of Korean Studies, specializing in North Korea, at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Morse Tan is the dean of the Liberty University School of Law.

Tony Mattivi is a former federal prosecutor and a 2022 Republican candidate for Attorney General of Kansas.

David Leavitt is a novelist and biographer.

5:15pm – Breakout Session #2 – Will Judges do their Job? with Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Matt Whitaker, Silly Doctor! Sex Changes Aren’t for Kids with Terry Schilling, Kimberly Fletcher and Jeff Younger, Prison CPAC with Patrick Plein, Former Rep. Doug Collins, David Safavian and Julie Warren

Ralph Norman is the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 5th congressional district.

Barry Loudermilk is the U.S. representative from Georgia’s 11th congressional district.

Terry Schilling is a conservative activist and Executive Director of American Principles Project.

Jeff Younger is a Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, running on a platform of banning gender reassignment surgery for children. In 2021, Younger lost custody of his twin children, one of which is a transgender girl.

Patrick Plein is the Deputy Director for the Nolan Center for Justice, an establishment of the ACU.

Doug Collins is the former U.S. representative for Georgia’s 9th congressional district.

David Safavian is a former lawyer and lobbyist. He also served as Chief of Staff of the United States General Services Administration under George W. Bush.

Julie Warren is the Deputy Director and Tennessee State Director for Right On Crime, an organization that supports conservative solutions for reducing crime, restoring victims, reforming offenders and lowering taxpayer costs.

7:00pm – Shabbat Dinner

7:30pm – Ronald Reagan Dinner Keynote by Glenn Beck with Special Guest Tulsi Gabbard

Glenn Beck is a conservative author and political commentator, conspiracy theorist, radio host and TV producer. He is also the founder of the conservative radio and TV network TheBlaze.

Tulsi Gabbard is a former U.S. Representative from Hawaii and a failed Democratic presidential candidate.

Day Three: 02/26/2022

8:00am – Women’s Breakfast

7:30am – Catholic Mass presented by Father Frank Pavone

8:00am – General Registration

9:00am – Breakout Session #1 – Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment with Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Rob Smith, Tim Schmidt and Rep. Madison Cawthorn, More Brexits? with James Carafano, Miklós Szánthó, Raymond Ibrahim and Rob Roos, Rethinking Conservatism with Vivek Ramaswamy

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert is a conservative commentator, columnist, attorney, figure skater, model and beauty queen.

Rob Smith is a veteran of the Iraq War and a conservative author.

Tim Schmidt is the president and founder of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

James Carafano is the director of the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies and vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for International Studies at The Heritage Foundation.

Miklós Szánthó is a Hungarian lawyer and political analyst.

Raymond Ibrahim is a conservative author, critic of Islam and a former librarian.

Rob Roos is a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament.

10:00am – CPAC Central

10:00am – Breakout Session #2 – Can CPAC Save Latin America? with Joseph Humire, Rep. Mark Green, Eduardo Verástegui, Eduardo Bolsonaro and Hermann Tertsch, Leadership Institute with Matthew Hurtt and Stephen Rowe, Ain’t Feelin the Bern with Abraham Enriquez, State Rep. Joe Mitchell, Damani Felder and Erin Perrine

Joseph Humire is the Executive Director at the Center for a Secure Free Society, a conservative national security think tank.

Mark Green is physician and retired Army major, serving as the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district. Green was nominated by former President Trump to be Secretary of the Army, but withdrew when anti-LGBTQ comments came to light. According to GLAAD, Green “called the transgender community an “evil” that must be “crushed,” and compared LGBTQ Americans to ISIS.”

Eduardo Verástegui is a Mexican actor, model and singer.

Eduardo Bolsonaro is the third son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He is also a Brazilian Federal Police Officer.

Hermann Tertsch is a Spanish conservative journalist and politician. He has been a member of the European Parliament for the Vox party, a right-wing nationalist party.

Abraham Enriquez is the founder and president of Bienvenido US, a conservative political activism nonprofit.

Joe Mitchell is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives.

Damani Felder is a conservative YouTuber.

Erin Perrine is the principal Deputy Communications Director for former President Donald Trump.

11:00am – Opening Fomalities

11:15am – They Can’t Shut Us Up! presented by Amanda Milius, David Harris Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Amanda Milius is a Director and Producer for the “The Plot Against the President”.

David Harris, Jr. is an author and podcast host, as well as the founder of uncorkedliving.com, a supplement company.

Marjorie Taylor Greene the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She is also a far-right conspiracy theorist who in the past expressed support of QAnon, a conspiracy that posits that Trump was ordained by God to lead a secret operation against satanic, child molesting elites. Prior to running for Congress, Greene also liked comments on Facebook that advocated shooting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head, and executing FBI agents. More recently, Greene appeared on Info Wars, the program run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has made claims such as that he was chosen by God to fight a battle against satan and that no children died at Sandy Hook.

11:30am – The Commonwealth Counterpunch presented by Larry O’Connor, Charlie Hurt, Ronna McDaniel and Ian Prior

Charlie Hurt is a conservative political commentator, opinion editor for the Washington Times, a contributor for Fox News and Breitbart and an editor at Drudge Report.

Ronna McDaniel is a GOP political strategist and chairperson of the Republican National Committee.

11:55pm – Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border presented by Kurt Schlichter, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Jack Posobiec and Monica Crowley

Kurt Schlichter is a conservative author and commentator for Breitbart.

Jack Posobiec is a conservative activist and OANN anchor. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Posobiec as a Neo-Nazi collaborator who “has collaborated with white supremacists, neo-fascists and antisemites for years, while producing propaganda.”

Monica Crowley is a conservative political commentator, Fox News contributor and a former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

12:20pm – A Conversation with KT McFarland and Senator Bill Hagerty

12:45pm – CPAC: The Whole World is Watching presented by Robert O’Brien, Dan Schneider, Amb. Morse Tan, Miklós Szánthó, Giorgia Meloni, Jay Aeba and Eduardo Verástegui

Robert O’Brien is an attorney who served as the 28th United States national security advisor from 2019 to 2021.

Giorgia Meloni is a conservative member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

Jay Aeba is a member of the Japanese Happiness Realization Party.

1:50pm – A Speech by Senator Rick Scott

Rick Scott is a U.S. Senator from Florida.

2:10pm – A Conversation with Mollie Hemingway and Matt Schlapp

Mollie Hemingway is conservative author, columnist and political commentator and the editor or The Federalist.

2:25pm – A Conversation with Mark Levin and Julie Strauss Levin

Mark Levin is a conservative author, lawyer and Fox News host.

Julie Strauss Levin is a conservative activist, radio host, writer and the wife of Mark Levin.

2:45pm – CPAC Now presented by Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, Bill Walton and Matt Whitaker

Bill Walton is an ACU board member, Managing Partner of Rappahannock Ventures and Chairman of Rush River Entertainment. He also worked on Trumps Presidential Transition Team.

3:15pm – A Conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan and Matt Schlapp

Jim Jordan is the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district. Jordan is a loyal supporter of Trump and has publicly stated that he will not cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A select committee spokesperson said that Jordan is a “material witness,” as he admitted to speaking with Trump on January 6, according to CBS News. Prior to joining Congress, Jordan was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where more than 200 athletes were sexually assaulted by former OSU doctor Richard Strauss. Former wrestlers have claimed that Jordan was aware of the abuse at the time. Jordan denies their claims.

3:30pm – A Speech by Senator John Kennedy

John Neely Kennedy is a U.S. Senator from Louisiana. He is a former Democrat, turned Republican, and served as Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. He is not related to the Massachusetts Kennedys and former President John F. Kennedy.

3:45pm – Why the Working Class Hates the Democrats presented by Mike Wilkerson, JD Vance, Eric Bolling, Will Hild and TW Shannon

Mike Wilkerson is a religious author and the founder of the Redemption Group Network.

JD Vance is a conservative commentator, venture capitalist and the author of Hillbilly Elegy. He is a Republican candidate in 2022 Ohio Senate race.

Eric Bolling is a conservative political commentator, author and Fox News contributor.

Will Hild is the Deputy Director of the Federalist Society.

4:25pm – Fire Fauci presented by Todd Starnes, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sebastian Gorka and Rep. Matt Gaetz

5:05pm – Woke, Inc. presented by Mercedes Schlapp, Justin Danhof and David Bernhardt

Justin Danhof is the Executive Vice President of the National Center for Public Policy Research and previously served as general counsel for the center. He is a member of the Federalist Society and Christian Legal Society.

David Bernhardt is an attorney and served as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 2019 to 2021 and Deputy Secretary of the Interior prior to that from 2017 to 2019.

5:30pm – Lock Her Up, FOR REAL presented by Kash Patel, Devin Nunes and Lee Smith

Kash Patel is an attorney and former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller under the Trump administration.

Devin Nunes is a former U.S. Representative from California. He resigned from Congress to serve as CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Lee Smith is a former professional baseball pitcher who played 18 years in Major League Baseball.

5:55pm – Power Play presented by Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Pete Hegseth

Kevin Stitt is the Governor of Oklahoma.

Pete Hegseth is a former Army National Guard officer and former executive director of political advocacy groups Vets For Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. He is currently a co-host on Fox News’ FOX and Friends Weekend.

6:20pm – A Speech by Anne Bayefsky

7:00pm – A Speech by President Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States.

9:00pm – State Lawmakers Reception

Day Four: 02/27/2022

7:30am – Catholic Mass – presented by Farther Frank Pavone

8:00am – Protestant Service

8:00am – General Registration

9:00am – Opening Formalities

9:20am – The Moron in Chief presented by James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer and Buck Sexton

Lauren Boebert is a gun rights activist and the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. Boebert has been a source of controversy in her time in Congress, drawing criticism from the Auschwitz Museum for comparing vaccination efforts to the Holocaust, and suggesting that her Muslim colleague, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is a terrorist.

Darrell Issa is the U.S. representative for California’s 50th congressional district

Mike Kelly is the U.S. representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th congressional district.

Jack Brewer is a former NFL player.

Buck Sexton is a conservative talk radio host.

10:10am – A Speech by Larry Kudlow

Larry Kudlow served as Director of the National Economic Council during the Trump administration and is a financial program host for Fox.

10:40am – Desecrators presented by Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp and Deal Hudson

Deal Hudson is a conservative political activist and president of the Morley Institute for Church and Culture.

11:00am – The Government is Dangerous to Your Health presented by Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller and Dr. Oz

Jason Rantz is a Seattle-based conservative radio host and podcaster.

Robert Malone claims to be the inventor of mRNA vaccines and is an anti-COVID-19 vaccine activist. An open letter from more than 300 medical experts says Malone has promoted baseless claims and falsehoods about COVID-19 and recently compared pandemic policies to the Holocaust. Malone was banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation.

Brooke Miller is physician, rancher and conservative activist.

Mehmet Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, daytime television personality and 2022 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. In 2014, Oz appeared before the Senate, where he was questioned about his claims of ‘miracle’ weight-loss supplements.

11:25am – Biden’s Breadlines presented by Former Rep. Bob Beauprez and Larry Elder

Bob Beauprez is a former U.S. Representative for Colorado.

Larry Elder is a conservative author, politician and the host of The Larry Elder Show on the radio.

11:50am – FAANGs Kill presented by Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis

James Lankford is a U.S. Senator and former U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district.

Rachel Bovard is the Senior Director of Policy for the Conservative Partnership Institute and director of policy services for The Heritage Foundation.

Sean Davis is a co-founder of The Federalist. He previously worked as an economic policy adviser to Gov. Rick Perry, and as CFO of Daily Caller.

12:15pm – Trump’s Ambassadors presented by Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands and Amb. Lana Marks

Lynda Blanchard is the former United States Ambassador to Slovenia and Republican Alabama gubernatorial candidate.

Carla Sands is a former chiropractor who served as U.S. ambassador to Denmark. She is the chair and CEO of Vintage Capital Group.

Lana Marks is a fashion designer and the former United States Ambassador to South Africa.

12:40pm – Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor presented by Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter and Former A.G. Pam Bondi

Jody Hice is a conservative politician, radio show host and political activist serving as the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 10th congressional district.

Sara Carter is a Fox News contributor who in February made false claims about a woman dying after being trampled by a Canadian authority on horseback amid ongoing trucker-led protests.

Pam Bondi is a lobbyist who served as Florida Attorney General from 2011 to 2019. She was one of President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers during his first impeachment trial.

1:05pm – Straw Poll

1:20pm – Power Play presented by Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Jim Lamon, Rep. Kat Cammack and A.G. Eric Schmitt

David Perdue is a former U.S. Senator from Georgia.

Charles W. Herbster is a Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Jim Lamon is an Arizona Republican Senate candidate.

Kat Cammack is the U.S. representative for Florida’s 3rd congressional district.

Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of Missouri and is a Republican Senate candidate.

1:55pm – A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump, Jr. is a political activist and the eldest child of former President Donald Trump.

2:15pm – Live Performance by Lee Greenwood