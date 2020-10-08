Coyotes are a concern for livestock, human interaction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota patrols for predators from the land and the air.

In fiscal year 2019, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) staff drove more than 317,000 miles to address concerns with predators, according to the GFP’s 2019 Wildlife Management Report.

GFP also partnered with the USDA’s Wildlife Services. to get a second aircraft for predator monitoring. That aircraft flew almost 500 hours, the management report said.

Coyotes are among the animals under predatory watch by the GFP.

The 2019 report said coyotes and fox generated 1,198 requests for assistance from 797 livestock producers.

The GFP removed a total of 7,219 coyotes and fox and protected thousands of sheep and cattle in fiscal year 2019, the 2019 report said.

The 2018 GFP Wildlife report had similar numbers. In fiscal year 2018, the GPF “received 1,363 requests for assistance regarding livestock loss and livestock protection from coyotes and fox, which directly impacted 921 livestock producers,” the 2018 report said.

In cooperation with the USDA WS, the GFP removed a total of 7,927 coyotes and fox in fiscal year 2018.

Recently, a Mount Vernon rancher, Linda Hanson, shot two of three coyotes who had been harassing her horses. The rancher also said the three coyotes ran toward her before she shot two.

Mount Vernon is in Davison County, which had a high density of reported coyotes killed in hunting in 2019, according to the GFP. The county was one of the top five in terms of coyote harvest densities.

Fifty-six coyotes were reported as harvested during the hunting season while another 41 were reported as trapped.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks’ coyote harvest density graph from the 2019 fur bearer report.

Hanson’s security camera recorded video of the coyote shooting incident. In the video, three coyotes can be seen outside of a fence. As Hanson approaches the fence, one coyote runs toward her, followed by two others that were also running.

The Humane Society of the United States says coyote attacks on humans are rare.

“A coyote’s behavior varies depending upon its environment. In the wild where they are actively hunted and trapped, coyotes are generally elusive,” the Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency says.

Research completed in 2017, completed by two California researchers found that there were 348 victims of coyote attacks from 1977 to 2015 in the U.S. and Canada. Rex O. Baker and Robert M. Timm have been been documenting and recording coyote behavior since at least the 1990s to help suburban and urban areas determine plans for coyote management.

Baker and Timm cite humans feeding coyotes and an intentional stoppage of wildlife management programs as two factors which may have influenced coyote behavior in suburban and urban environments.

Coyotes appear to be adapting to being around humans in urban or suburban settings.

A 2019 research study published in 2019 by nature.com conducted tests on coyote interaction with people in rural and urban settings. The research showed that in rural areas, most of the coyotes in the study fled from humans.

The study said, “46% of coyotes in urban areas showed a relatively low-level flight response to an approaching human. In contrast, the vast majority (80%) of coyotes in rural areas showed the strongest flight response (level 4) in which individuals fled rapidly without looking back.”

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises residents who live in urban and suburban areas who have seen coyotes to protect their pets. “Coyotes will attack and kill cats and dogs. Do not allow your pets to roam, especially at night,” the agency said.