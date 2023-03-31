SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s leading scorer has announced he won’t be returning to Vermillion for his senior season.

On Twitter, Kruz Perrott-Hunt said he will pursue playing professional basketball overseas and also thanked his USD teammates and coaching staff. In 30 games, Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes in scoring at 14.3 points per game. The 6-foot-3 guard from New Zealand received all Summit League honorable mention.

While Perrott-Hunt is planning to leave USD, two other Coyote top scorers from the 2022-23 season have entered the transfer portal.

A.J. Plitzuweit, who averaged 11.5 points per game, and Tasos Kamateros, who averaged 12.5 points per game, each have entered the transfer portal.

On Instagram, Kamateros said he will explore all his options both in the United States and overseas.

The Coyotes went 12-19 in head coach Eric Peterson’s first season.

The transfer portal was created in 2018 by the NCAA to help manage the process of student athletes seeking to transfer between schools.

Last year, Summit League Player of the Year Baylor Scheierman transferred from South Dakota State to Creighton University and helped the Bluejays reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA has a new President, Charlie Baker, who started in his role on March 1.

In August 2022, the NCAA adopted new changes to the transfer rules but college athletes in all sports continue to be immediately eligible the first time they transfer.