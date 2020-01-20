Coyote basketball sweeps Jackrabbits for first time since 2018

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- SDSU and USD crossed paths in a double header in Vermillion. The Yotes started of strong to take an impressive 26-6 lead after just one quarter of basketball.

The Jackrabbit offense was held to just 36 percent shooting, thanks to an impressive performance by the Coyote defense.

The Coyotes continued their hot start through the entire contest as USD cruised past SDSU with an 83-48 win, to claim first place in the Summit League.

The second game of the double header featured the Coyote men vs. the Jackrabbit men. This game was a lot closer through out as it was a two point game, midway through the first. However the Coyotes strung together 9 straight points, late in the first, to pull away and take a 52-38 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the game was more even as the Coyotes only outscored the Jacks by 1, but the final score landed in USD’s favor, 99-84.

For the Coyotes, they used a balanced attack to shoot an amazing 64 percent from the field. All five of the USD starters finished with more than 10 points as they were led by Tyler Hagedorn’s 24 points.

For the Jacks, they shot good as well, as SDSU shot 53 percent and they were led by Matt Dentlinger, who scored a game high 26 points.

With these two wins, the Coyotes have swept the Jackrabbits for the first time in the same weekend, since January of 2018.