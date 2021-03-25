Sioux Falls experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 2021 is looking a lot like September 2020 for COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area.

After two months of declining case counts, February stopped the decline at a 7-day average low of 41 cases. That was the lowest 7-day average of new cases since the middle of August 2020.

Since that low mark, new coronavirus cases are rising again in Sioux Falls. The 7-day average has more than doubled in the last month up to 88.3 cases per day. In that same span, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has remained above 20% in Sioux Falls.

The numbers in March 2021 match closely with the case counts in September 2020

In the slider, you can compare the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sioux Falls.

On the left, 7-day averages of cases in March 2021, compared to 7-day averages in September 2020 on the right.

Data from city of Sioux Falls.

At the start of September, the 7-day average of new cases in Sioux Falls was 44. By the end of the month, the 7-day average was at 84 new cases. In September 2020, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests was under 20%, but the number of tests was much higher. (Sioux Falls has been below 2,000 COVID-19 tests a week for the last five weeks. For September 2020, there were more than 2,000 tests each week with more than 4,000 tests for the last week of the month.)

The doubling of cases in September continued in October and November before the 7-day average peak of 492 cases on Nov. 14. Three days later, the city of Sioux Falls voted to pass a non-enforceable ordinance on a mask mandate.

On March 9, the city of Sioux Falls voted to end the mask mandate. The 7-day average for new cases was at 57. Two weeks after Mayor Paul TenHaken broke the 4-4 tie vote on the mask mandate, the 7-day average is at 86.

Avera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Post told KELOLAND News he does not want to continue to see case numbers increase.

“Once you get the case load up too high, the spread becomes more through populations more quickly,” Dr. Post said. “And then of course we could see a rise in hospitalizations again.”

Mayor TenHaken sent KELOLAND News a statement on the increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

“While there is currently a slight uptick in cases both in Sioux Falls and also statewide, our COVID-related hospitalizations remain very low and are well under control,” TenHaken said in a statement to KELOLAND News. “The City team continues to hold weekly calls with the two health care systems to monitor case counts and hospitalizations, along with providing support on the community-wide vaccination rollout which is progressing very well.”

South Dakota Health officials announced on Thursday that three COVID-19 variants are now spreading in the state. There’s currently 20 confirmed cases, including 14 of the B.1.1.7. (UK) Variant in Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha and Pennington counties.

Dr. Post said he’s not too concerned about the variants being found in South Dakota, but more worried about future, unknown variants.

“The concern is that this virus continues to mutate,” Dr. Post said. “We will eventually have a strain that will cause us difficulty. It could cause recurrent pandemic conditions and the vaccines could become ineffective if a new strain were to develop.”

While stressing the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine when able and following mitigation measures, Dr. Post also posed a question for the general public: Where do we want to be in six months?

“I think we all would agree that we would like to be through this pandemic. I think the best way to do that is to be patient,” Dr. Post said. “Continue the safety measures, strongly encourage the vaccination and be understanding of one another.”