COVID cases in kids increase but overall numbers still low when compared to whole, AAP says

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The number of coronavirus cases in individuals from 0 to 19 in South Dakota grew by 1,295 cases from Dec. 25 to Jan. 19.

So far that age group accounts for 17,714, or 17%, of the state’s 105,786 total cases.

CBS News and the American Academy of Pediatrics have reported increases in COVID-19 cases in Youth.

The AAP said on Jan. 14, more than “211,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week, the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began.” The data includes the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

As of Jan. 14, there was a total of about 2.5 million youth coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Fifteen states reported that youth cases were at least 15% of all cases. South Dakota was 16th of all states with just under 15%. Children accounted for 12.6% of all cases in the nation including Puerto Rico and Guam, according to the AAP.

The CBS News national story from Jan. 19 reported that more states across the country are reporting increases in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations.

From May 15 through Nov. 15, South Dakota reported more than a 1,000% increase in pediatric hospitalizations as did Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio, according to a Jan. 11 research letter called “Trends in Pediatric Hospitalizations for Coronavirus Disease 2019” and published by JAMA Pediatrics. Utah reported an increase of 5,000% and Arizona, 4,000%. The research included data from 22 states.

According to the research letter, the percentage increases are based on cases per 100,000 people.

South Dakota’s rate of youth hospitalizations increased from 2.5 per 100,000 to 33.7 per 100,000, which was about the same rate of growth as adult hospitalization numbers, according to the research letter.

Yet, hospitalizations for youth in South Dakota as of Jan. 15 are far below those of adults.

So far, hospitalizations in those aged 0 to 19 total 146, which is 2.4% of all the 6,092 total people hospitalized with COVID-19.

When the JAMA published research ended on Nov. 15, there were 81 total pediatric hospitalizations. So based on that data and DOH number of 146 from Jan. 19, there’s been a 55% increase in hospitalizations from Nov. 15 through Jan. 19.

A smaller group, 24 states and New York City, reported on hospitalizations. The AAP said there were a total of 10,182 youth that had been hospitalized as of Jan. 14. That equals 1.8% of all hospitalized with COVID-19.

Although only 24 states and NYC reported, still, “available data indicated that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children,” the AAP said.

The CDC has also been tracking youth cases of the inflammatory illness called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

As of Jan. 8, South Dakota had fewer than 11 MIS-C cases, according to the CDC. The CDC has been tracking MIS-C reports since May. The cases are in the 1 to 10 range.

The CDC says most MIS-C cases are in children from 1 to 14 and most (70%) are Hispanic or Latino males.

Iowa had 11 to 30 cases while Minnesota had 31 to 50. North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming were in the case range of 1 to 10.

There have been 1,659 cases of MIS-C and 26 deaths since May, according to the Jan. 8 CDC report.