COVID-19 vs. the flu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flu season is here, but COVID-19 is still in KELOLAND as well.

If you aren’t feeling well, how can you tell if you have the flu or the new coronavirus?

Here are the symptoms for each illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

COVID-19Influenza
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea		 Fever or chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue
Some vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)


You probably noticed that the only differences between the new coronavirus symptoms and the flu are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and a new loss of taste or smell. Though, there is a difference for emergency warning signs of the flu.

As far as when you are contagious that varies for each illness. Both COVID-19 and the flu can be spread at least one day before symptoms start. The CDC’s website states that people who have the flu are contagious the day before they show symptoms and the initial three to four days of their illness, but they could remain contagious for seven days.

People with COVID-19 can be contagious longer than people who have the flu.

The CDC says it is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The differences between the two illnesses may not be visible to the eye, though.

If a person has the flu, they typically develop symptoms between one and four days after infection. On the other hand, if someone has COVID-19, it could take longer than four days to develop symptoms. According to the CDC, someone with COVID-19 can develop symptoms five days after being infected but symptoms could appear as early as two days. Also, the person could develop symptoms as late as 14 days after they’re infected.

There is a test that can check for both types of the flu and the new coronavirus. Sanford Health has received approval to use this test.

COVID-19 testing at Sanford Laboratories

To help determine if you have COVID-19, the CDC has developed a Coronavirus Self-Checker. The tool is online and is adaptable for computers, tablets and smartphones.

Check this story later Monday to hear from a local doctor about what we can expect from this year’s flu season.

