COVID-19 vaccine now offered to residents age 70 and over in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– Today, the statewide age for a COVID-19 vaccine was dropped to residents ages 70 and older.

“The Department of Health and our vaccination partners continue making strides in protecting South Dakotans against COVID-19 through our vaccination efforts,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health said in a news release. “Today, as we lower the age of vaccination to 70, we continue delivering on the promise of an orderly and well thought out vaccination strategy reaching all corners of our state.”

The vaccination age will continue to be decreased in five-year increments as the vaccine supply allows until all people age 65 and older can be vaccinated, the Department of Health reported.

The Department of Health provides residents with a vaccine provider map to see where vaccines are offered in their area.

Currently, the state is in the 1D priority group.

The South Dakota Department of Health provides a web-based tool to identify your priority vaccination group.