COVID-19 vaccine allocation could increase to just under 13,000 doses a week in South Dakota

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More COVID-19 vaccines could be coming to South Dakota soon. 

CBS News is reporting President Joe Biden told governors Tuesday his administration will be boosting the weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states and territories by 16%. Right now, 8.6 million vaccines have been allocated to states, tribes and territories and that would increase to 10 million doses starting next week. 

For South Dakota, the state health department has said it is receiving roughly 11,000 doses of the vaccine each week. That does not include vaccine allocation to Indian reservations, which is being handled federally by the Indian Health Service. 

An increase of 16% for 11,000 doses per week would 1,760 more doses in South Dakota for a total of 12,760. 

South Dakota has given the coronavirus vaccine to 59,360 persons as of Jan. 26. That is 6.7% of the population that has received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

South Dakota continues to set the regional pace in some vaccine distribution categories

The South Dakota Department of Health will have a weekly media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

