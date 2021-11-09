COVID-19 spike in Sioux Falls prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven active positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Jameson Annex of the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Corrections.

This is an increase over last week, when the DOC was reporting just four cases within the Jameson Annex.

Over the past three weeks, the DOC has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the South Dakota Women’s Prison facilities in Pierre, though as of Tuesday, the DOC now reports only seven active cases in those facilities, all among inmates. This is down from a total of 21 cases within the facility last week.

In total, the DOC is reporting 20 active positive cases within the system; 11 inmates at the Jameson Annex, 6 inmates at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, 1 inmate at the Pierre Community Work Center (part of the Women’s Prison facilities) and 2 staff members at the Rapid City Community Work Center.

No new deaths have been reported this week, as the total stands at 7, all among the inmate population.

The DOC reports a total of 2,463 positive cases ever reported among inmates and 207 ever reported among staff.