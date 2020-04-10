COVID-19 scams and what to look for

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scammers are taking advantage of a shortage of supplies surrounding COVID-19.

According to the Better Business Bureau, new websites are being produced along with phishing emails encouraging people to buy masks and other sanitary supplies.

Jessie Schmidt is the South Dakota State Director for the Better Business Bureau. She says with more people staying home, more are susceptible to scams.

Women are more likely to be scammed and the age range that is most susceptible is between 35 to 54.

Schmidt says there are some key indicators if you are being scammed. She warns you should be extremely cautious of websites that were developed in the past 30 days. Another red flag is if the company is based out of the United States and guarantees to have the product shipped to you in less than a week. Plus, if the website has spelling errors, you should probably look elsewhere.

Here is a phishing email that was sent to Schmidt:

The fact that the company is from China, the email has multiple spelling and grammatical errors and that it says you will receive your products within three to five days are all red flags.

