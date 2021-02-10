COVID-19 pharmacy distribution to start in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The federal government will be distributing coronavirus vaccines to four retail pharmacies at 13 sites in South Dakota, state Department of Health officials said this morning. The program will start Thursday, Feb. 10.

DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said pharmacies should receive a total of about 2,600 vaccines. Those doses are in addition to the 13,500 the state receives for other use, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The pharmacies are Cardinal Health, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug and Walmart Pharmacy.

The four pharmacies will follow the state distribution plan which is part D of Phase 1.

The state will start vaccinating individuals 70 and older next week, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Individuals can use the DOH portal to learn more about how to sign up for vaccines and the timeline for vaccinations, Malsam-Rysdon.

This would be the first allocations to pharmacies. Malsam-Rysdon expects more locations to be added as more vaccine doses are available.

