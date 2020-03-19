COVID-19 is hurting hotels hard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of businesses are facing financial hardship due to the new coronavirus. One industry, in particular, that is losing a lot of foot traffic is the hotel business.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, there are 12,995 total jobs in South Dakota supported by the hotel industry. 4,340 jobs were cut from hotel businesses.

“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including September 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined.” Chip Rogers – American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO

“Many are being forced to close their doors with no assurance of when they will be able to reopen. Their employees are left with no gainful employment and resultant financial hardship. It is imperative that the government step in immediately with loan programs that provide capital and liquidity to help small businesses survive as well as other employment programs to help the impacted employees. The situation is dire,” Best Western Hotels & Resorts President and CEO, David Kong, said.

One motel chain that is a member of the retail association typically has an occupancy rate this time of year at 75 to 90%. “Right now they are at 10% occupancy,” Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, said.

The AHLA is now urging Congress to pass a COVID-19 supplemental appropriations package.