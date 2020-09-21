COVID-19 increase among K-12, college students, DOH report shows

PIERRE, S.D. — Coronavirus cases continue to increase at South Dakota’s K-12 and colleges and universities, the South Dakota Department of Health said today.

There were 261 more new cases during the week of Sept. 13-19. The DOH updates the K-12 and college and university COVID-19 cases each Monday.

The state has a 963 COVID-19 cases with 678 individuals who have recovered. Of the 963, 674 are students and 289 are staff.

There are 737 schools with no active cases, 122 with 1 to 2 active cases and 28 with three or more active cases.

There were 85 new cases at universities and colleges. There are 1,172 COVID-19 cases which includes 1,115 in students and 57 staff cases.

The state has three campuses with no active cases, two campuses with 1 to 2 active cases and 10 campuses with three or more active cases. The DOH reported that there are 1,043 recovered cases.

Recovered means persons no longer able to transmit the virus, according to the DOH.

The DOH says on its website that all numbers are provisional.