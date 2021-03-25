COVID-19 in South Dakota: 254 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,927; Active cases at 2,428

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increased on Thursday.

According to the latest update, 254 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 116,624 up from Wednesday (116,370).

While the difference in the total case count reported 116,624 (Thursday) and 116,370 (Wednesday) equals 254, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases 198 and antigen, or new probable, cases 65, there were 263 new cases.

The death toll increased to 1,927. The new deaths announced are two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70 -79 (1); 80+ (2).

There are 74 current hospitalizations as of Thursday, compared to 72 on Wednesday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,917.

Active cases are now at 2,428, up from Wednesday (2,350).

Total recovered cases are now at 112,269, up from Wednesday (112,096).

Total persons negative is now at 323,698, up from Wednesday (322,991).

There were 961 new persons tested in the data reported on Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 26.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.2%.

According to the DOH, 185,141 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 5,844 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 175,987 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 228,659 persons.

There have been 65,560 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 72,745 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 5,844 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 38.97% of the population has received at least one dose and 24.87% have received both doses.