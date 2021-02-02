COVID-19 in South Dakota: 116 total new cases; 1 new death; Active cases at 2,600

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,600 on Tuesday, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. The last time active cases were below 2,600 in South Dakota was Sept. 16.

According to the latest update, 116 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,431, up from Monday (108,315). Total recovered cases are now at 104,052, up from Monday (103,709).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 116, when you add the PCR or newly confirmed cases (109) and antigen, or new probable cases (9), there were 118 new cases reported.

One new COVID-19 death in South Dakota was reported on Tuesday. The death toll is at 1,779. The new death was a woman in the 50-59 age range from Lawrence County.

Current hospitalizations are at 131, up from Monday (126). Total hospitalizations are at 6,304.

Total persons negative is now at 294,976, up from Monday (294,568).

There were 524 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 22.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.9%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Tuesday, 47,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 53,769 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 71,522 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13,680 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 16,287 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.