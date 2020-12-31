COVID-19 death toll similar to cancer, heart disease numbers from prior years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that 2020 is ending how do the coronavirus death numbers compare to other death numbers in prior years?

Based on vital statistics from the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 would have been the second leading cause of deaths in the state in 2020 through October.

The state had 1,488 COVID-19 deaths this year, according to the DOH.

The state had 1,504 deaths from heart disease through October and 1,460 cancer deaths through October.

COVID-19 deaths dramatically increase in the state in November and December. As of Oct. 31, the state had 425 COVID-19 deaths.

The state had 1,512 deaths from heart disease through October of 2019 and 1,438 deaths from cancer through October 2019.

When compared to January through December statistics, the 1,488 COVID-19 deaths for 2020 would make it the third leading cause of death in 2018 and the third leading cause of death in 2017 and 2016.

In 2018, 1,446 people died from cancer in South Dakota. Heart disease killed 1,422 people. In 2017, 1,708 died from heart disease and 1,717 died from cancer.

In 2016, 1,732 people died from heart disease and 1,691 died from cancer. In 2015, 1,712 died from heart disease and 1,632 died from cancer.

Health experts and the general public have discussed excess deaths caused by COVID-19 during 2020.

As of Dec. 31, the DOH lists the monthly death tolls for the state through October.

COVID-19 has appeared to have impacted the death rates per 100,000 people, particularly in October when the rate increased to 105.9 per 100,000 people. The highest rate in the past 10 years was 83 in 2017 when 722 people died that month. The flu season of 2017-2018 also had the most deaths (100) in a several year history.

There were 686 total deaths in October of 2019. The state had 937 deaths in October of 2020. South Dakota had 189 COVID-19 deaths in October. As of Oct. 1, there were 236 and there were 425 on Oct. 31.

From 1960 to 2020, the state has never had more than 722 people die in October.

The DOH reported 509 COVID-19 deaths in November. There were 437 COVID-19 deaths on Nov. 1 and 946 on Nov. 30.

There were 711 total deaths in South Dakota in November 2019.

The state had 542 total COVID-19 deaths in December. South Dakota had 709 total deaths in December 2019.

COVID-19 deaths have significantly passed flu or flu/pneumonia deaths since 2009-2010, according to the CDC and South Dakota DOH. There were 100 deaths in the 2017-2018 flu season and 43 in the 2018-2019 flu season.

There were two flu deaths as of Dec. 26 this year.