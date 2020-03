PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are no additional positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. The number of negative cases is also at a standstill. However, the number of pending cases has skyrocketed.

The positive cases remain at 11. Negative is at 551, and there are 350 pending cases in South Dakota.

The new coronavirus is now in every state in the U.S. South Dakota remains on the lower end of positive case numbers.

Check this story later today to learn why there are so many pending cases.