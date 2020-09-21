COVID-19 can’t keep great grandmother away from special day for her family

REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — 95 year-old Alice Dunn lives at Eastern Star Home, a retirement and assisted living facility. She has more than 10 grandchildren and an autobiography she’s working on, so she’s pretty busy.

Three of Dunn’s great grandchildren were going to be baptized, but due to the pandemic, Dunn being able to attend seemed uncertain. Eastern Star Home takes extra precautions to protect their residents from COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean people who live there have to miss out on events like baptisms.

Eastern Star Home Activities Coordinator Lisa Haige arranged for the baptism to take place in a nontraditional location so Dunn wouldn’t miss it.

“It was out off of the patio. They were just out into the street, there. It was perfect to see; everything was all set up so nice. And to think I could get there, I was just so thrilled,” Dunn said.

Lawsyn, Landry and Clayton, the three great grandchildren, were baptized in the same baptismal font as their great grandfather.

“It meant so much to me because I didn’t think, at my age, I’d be able to get out there, but I did. And it was really nice, so it meant a lot to me,” Dunn said.

Most of Dunn’s immediate family live around the area. She lived in Dell Rapids since she was eight months old, but just moved to Redfield 10 years ago. She said she felt like it was time to move and she wanted to be closer to family.

“I love the grandchildren and try to be a good grandma,” Dunn said.

And that autobiography she’s been writing? Her son is helping her to finish it. Dunn hopes to have a book for each of her children. Then, it can be passed down for generations, making Dunn not just a good grandma, but a great one.