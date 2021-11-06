COVID-19 break-through cases trail unvaccinated cases by 150,000, state DOH says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the 156,995 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota there have been 5,441 break-through cases, or cases in those who have been vaccinated, said Daniel Bucheli the communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health.

The numbers were reported on Nov. 5. The state has had 2,267 COVID-19 deaths. Fifty-eight of those have been vaccinated individuals, Bucheli said.

The FDA recently approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11. The DOH reported on Nov. 5 that 33 children under 12 had been vaccinated in the state.

Based on fall 2020 enrollments, the Sioux Falls School District had about 14,000 students under 12 which includes 50 Pre-kindergarten students. In general, students who are 5 to 11 are in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The state of South Dakota has about 87,700 under 12 in the fall of 2020.

The DOH reported on Nov. 5 that 18,082 youth between 12 and 17 had been vaccinated.