Cousin and friend find Gregory native on Vietnam Memorial wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — When Donald Fenenga and Gregg Biggins arrived at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday, they had one name they were looking for: Cpl. Terry Fenenga.

Terry was Donald’s cousin and Biggins’ classmate. He graduated from Gregory High School and in February 1967 went to Vietnam in the Marines Corps.

“All he wanted to be was a Marine, and go to war,” Donald said. “That was his goal in life and he got her done.”

He served in Vietnam for less than a year before he was killed in action on October 18, 1967. He was 24 year sold.

Terry was killed as a result of a gunshot wound in the Quang Tri region.

His parents would get a telegram several days later.

Funeral services were held at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. Briggs returned from Vietnam, just in time to be a pallbearer. Later that year, Donald went to Vietnam to serve.