Courthouses are back open with some requirements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Public Health Emergency in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties has expired, and Governor Kristi Noem has also let the Executive Order directing vulnerable populations to stay at home expire.

Because of that, the Declaration of Public Health Emergency has expired.

People can now go to the Minnehaha County Courthouse and court-related offices. Courtrooms in the Lincoln County Courthouse are also reopening, but if you go in to either courthouse, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We continue to encourage vulnerable populations, those who are showing signs of illness, or those who have been exposed to someone who is ill make arrangements for a remote appearance. Those who are not in a vulnerable category, are not showing signs of illness, and who have not been exposed to someone who is ill may continue to appear remotely with permission from the Judge presiding,” Presiding Judge Robin J. Houwman said to KELOLAND News in an email.

Courthouse workers also urge you to submit paperwork electronically. Screening questions will also be asked to everyone who enters each building. You could be denied admittance based on answers to those questions.

Court officials say since the state of the COVID-19 situation is so fluid, they will continue to monitor guidance from local, state and national public health officials and adjust accordingly.

