Court will still be in session even after state closes it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although the courts and state offices in Minnehaha County and Lincoln County will be closed on Monday, Dec. 23, court will still be in session.

Second circuit state court administrator Karl Thoennes said Magistrate Judge Eric Johnson will conduct court for limited purposes at 1 p.m. in Minnehaha while Circuit Judge Rachel Rasmussen will conduct court in a special session at 11 a.m. in the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Thoennes said the special court sessions will help to prevent a backlog of appearances and overcrowding in the jails since the full courts will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, until 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. While the courts and state offices will be closed on Dec. 23, county offices will be open that day.

Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Supreme Court declared additional administrative leave for state employees on Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24. Employees already had Wednesday, Dec. 25, as a day off. State employees who have the day off will be paid for those days.

Thoennes said while arrest and custody numbers can vary each day, the court system typically has about 50 defendants a day. “If we are closed Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we could have up to 250 people waiting for their first court appearance,” Thoennes said.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said officers can transport as many as 100 inmates to court on Monday. The jail had 450 inmates on Thursday, Dec. 19.

If the court was not held on Dec. 23 the number of inmates in jail “would grow substantially,” he said.

A judge must review an arrest within 48 hours, Thoennes said. When defendants are arrested over the weekend, a judge will review the arrest to make sure it’s proper and also review the bail conditions. Those reviews are called paper reviews and they usually happen on Sundays, he said. There are some exceptions to paper reviews such as certain domestic arrests and outstanding warrant arrests, Thoennes said. An outstanding warrant wouldn’t require a paper review because the judge has already reviewed the initial arrest, he said. And certain domestic cases require an in-person appearance, Thoennes said.

Paper reviews will continue while the court is closed, Thoennes said.

Milstead said it’s fortunate that local court officials and other employees are willing to make the Dec. 23 court happen. “Over the years we’ve had a good system…,” Milstead said of how the courts and others adjust to holidays.

But this year, a five-day layoff was more challenging.

Thoennes said there were several details that needed to be addressed in order to have court on Dec. 23.

The second circuit needs two judges and about five other people including an officer to transport defendants to and from court, Thoennes said. On a typical day, the court system has 130 people working.

The heating system at the courthouse will also need to be adjusted because the cycle will be set for a weekend, Thoennes said.