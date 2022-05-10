SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For months Dan and Megan EisenVos walked past a vacant lot down the street from their home, dreaming of buying the land to turn into an urban farm. But the price point on the land kept the idea just a dream.

That is until the couple decided to write a letter to the property owner, explaining their plan to turn the land into an educational garden.

Now after rezoning from residential to conservation space, IronFox Farm is up and running as a United States Department of Agriculture urban farm in the central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

“[The property owner] was really excited about the idea of having educational gardening so he ended up giving us a very gracious deal on the property,” Dan EisenVos said.

The couple is not new to the world of gardening and farming. Megan’s family members run various farms in South Dakota, and she works as a nutritionist for the South Dakota Department of Health. Dan also has farming experience having worked on hobby farms in the past.

“We’re both passionate about producing your own food and taking ownership of that and your health,” EisenVos said. “It’s a very rewarding process.”

“I’ve just always been fascinated with what the Earth can produce with just a small little seed and little bit of tending and care for the plant.” Dan EisenVos

While the farm is not even a year old, the EisenVos’ have already set up a partnership with Eugene Field Elementary to introduce students to gardening. Third and fourth grade classrooms visit the farm every other week to implement what they are learning in the classroom in a practical setting.

“So, the lessons in the classroom were about, why do we need to plant seeds a certain space apart and how deep we need to plant them and understanding what the plants needs were,” EisenVos said.

The students spent time plotting what their 10×15 feet garden plots would look like at the farm and worked together to figure out how and where to plant their seeds the right distance apart. The produce the students will plant will mostly be carrots, beets, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, and peppers.

“And then this last lesson they actually came out to the garden and put those seeds in the ground,” EisenVos said.

Dan and Megan EisenVos, Co-founders of Iron Fox Farm

Garden plots for Eugene Field students.

Dan EisenVos planting potatoes in the garden.

Planting trees at IronFox Farm.

IronFox Farm.

This summer, IronFox will have open house hours for students and their families to visit the garden plots to see how their garden is growing and pick produce that has harvested to bring home.

“Whatever leftover produce we have over the summer and fall, we’re hoping to establish some type of pipeline with the school district to provide a snack or send some of these vegetables home through a backpack program with students and families that need fresh produce,” EisenVos said.

Right now, the couple is focused on their partnership with the school and with SoDak Compost but hopes that eventually, they will be able to grow enough produce for the neighborhood and potentially start a farmer’s market.

EisenVos added that while they are limited to their own space, they hope that people across Sioux Falls, as well as the city officials, are inspired to begin similar projects in other areas of land that might be deemed ‘undesirable.’

“We do want to see it long-term actually be this farm-to-school, this educational garden community learning place for the city,” EisenVos said.