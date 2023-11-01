SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Documents filed in the Federal District of South Dakota outline a decade of supposed disability fraud carried out by a pair of defendants; Jason Lee Stokes and Tami Lee Stokes.

Both defendants have now pleaded not guilty after being accused of theft of government funds, conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court papers, from December 18, 2012, to January 26, 2023, Jason and Tami Stokes committed fraud against the Social Security Administration by exaggerating Jason Stokes’ symptoms and impairment.

The documents charge that the pair submitted various fraudulent reports exaggerating the extent of Jason Stokes’ symptoms and impairment relating to his ability to function.

The pair reportedly falsified Continuing Disability Review Reports, Function Reports, Third Part Function Reports and lied in consultative exams.

The pair also reportedly filed for auxiliary benefits for their child which depended on their fraudulent report of Jason Stokes’ symptoms, attended consultative exams during which they used a wheelchair for Stokes that was not needed, claimed Stokes could not walk, stand, dress or bathe without assistance and that he could not drive, all of which was determined to be untrue.

Overall, the District’s indictment of the couple contained three counts; one outlining the crime committed, one detailing the conspiracy and the overt acts committed by the pair, and the third going into each instance of the fraudulent acts committed by the couple.