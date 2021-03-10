Count from 1 to 100,000 as COVID-19 numbers add up since March 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than one year, about 108,000 South Dakota residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus. As of today, 1,904 of them died.

The first cases of the coronavirus and one apparent death, later confirmed, were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health and Gov. Kristi Noem on March 10, 2020.

Back in March of 2020, the DOH began sharing regular updates of COVID-19 cases and test results in the state. KELOLAND News has reported those results daily since March 2020.

By March 30, 2020, the state had 101 COVID-19 cases.

Less than a month later, the state had 447 COVID-19 cases.

In the weeks following, the DOH significantly increased its testing and the number of positive and negative test results increased. The DOH also tracked total hospitalizations, those hospitalized daily, deaths and other related COVID-19 data.

Early case climb helped by Smithfield outbreak

Those early double digit cases in March of 2020 climbed to 447 in April.

A coronavirus outbreak traced to employees at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, drove up COVID-19 numbers during April .

On April 11, 2020, 238 of 438 cases in Minnehaha County were Smithfield employees. On April 15, Minnehaha County had 934 COVID-19 cases.

Active cases in the state reached 2,525 on May 1.

The number doubled to 5,034 on June 1.

Smithfield wasn’t the source of the cases that followed in the summer and fall.

Reaching the 100,000 mark by doubling increases

South Dakota would reach 25,000 cases in early October and 50,000 cases in early November and would top 100,000 on Jan. 3.

South Dakota reached 10,000 cases with 10,024 on Aug. 14. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 7, the total cases nearly doubled from 13,509 to reach 25,906.

A similarly aggressive increase happened from Nov. 5 to Jan. 3, when 51,151 total cases reached 100,532 on Jan. 3.

When 3,000 active cases seemed big

On May 1, South Dakota had 818 active COVID-19 cases. It took all summer before active cases reached 3,013 on Sept. 3.

Active case counts increased by more than four times from Sept. 27 to Oct. 31. The state had 3,790 active cases on Sept. 27 and 14,373 on Oct. 31.

The new active case high from March 2020 on had been reached on Oct. 14 with 6,604 active cases.

But active COVID-19 case records were quickly set and broken in October and November. A record was set on Nov. 14 at 18,747 and broken the next day with 19,360 active cases.

Active cases would not fall below 3,500 until Jan. 26 when South Dakota had 3,428 active cases.

Active cases had been 2,600 or more cases from Sept. 17 on until Feb. 3 when they first dropped back to 2,552 active cases.

From one to 1,000 deaths

The first apparent COVID-19 death was announced on March 10 and confirmed later. Fifty people had died by May 22. Seventy-five was reached on June 15.

The months of November and December were brutal for COVID-19 deaths.

The state had 531 deaths in November and 542 in December for 1,073 total death in those two months.

The state passed 100 with 101 deaths reported on July 9.

But the early increases were smaller.

The state reached 50 deaths on May 22, 75 on June 15 and 101 on July 9. The death toll steadily climbed to 200 and above in September and it reached 304 on Oct. 15. By Nov. 6 the total was 510.

On Nov. 20, the state had nearly reached 1,000 deaths at 946.

It would reach 1,000 deaths with 1,033 on Dec. 3. At end of December, 1,488 South Dakotans had died from COVID-19.

More than 40 days, 40 nights of 400 in the hospital

There were at least 400 people in the hospital with COVID-19 each day from Oct. 27 until Dec. 18.

The daily census was 387 on Dec. 18 when it dropped from the 406 on Dec. 17.

Those 52 days of hospitalization numbers drove the total hospitalization number to 5,025 on Dec. 10, the first day 5,000 was reached. In less than a month, about 700 more people had been hospitalized as the total hit 5,702 on Jan. 3.

The state surpassed the 500 mark on June 10 with 503. On Aug. 29, it reached 1,006.

Here’s how it reached 3,000. On Sept. 29, 1,511, 2,000 on Oct. 15, 2,548 on Oct. 28 and 3,023 on Nov. 6.

The 3,500 mark was reached on Nov. 13 with 3,540 followed by 4,502 on Nov. 30.

The numbers as of March 10, 2021: Some close to Aug. 27

The state has 1,904 COVID-19 deaths. There are a total of 112,932 cases.

There are 2,114 active cases which is similar to when the state hit its first record of 2,000 active cases on Aug. 27.

There were 73 people hospitalized, and 75 were hospitalized on Aug. 27.

The state had 343 new positive cases on Aug. 27. There are 209 today.

There are a total of 6,736 who have been hospitalized as of today.