Cougar men off to best start in division two era

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USF Cougars lost three starters from a year ago, including their two leading scorers in Trevon Evans and Drew Guebert. As this season began, USF didn’t know how they would bounce back with a new team, but they quickly found their identity.

“I think every year is a little bit different and you go with what your strengths are and when you have Trevon and Drew, you’re going to score a lot of points and this team knew, we have a certain way that we have to play to win. Defense is going to be huge for that, rebounding and physical play and they’ve really done a great job of buying into that, and that’s kind of become our identity,” Chris Johnson said.

USF is off to their best start since transitioning to division two in 2012. The Coo are 11-3 and own an NSIC best, 7-1 conference record. That success can be credited to the depth that the Cougars have, which has turned them into one of the best defensive teams in the conference.

“We haven’t been this deep in a long time. We just have a lot of different guys that can step in and play and you’re nine, ten deep some nights and you don’t know who’s going to score for you. I’ve been asked if that’s a bad thing and no, it’s a great thing, because the other team doesn’t know either and so we don’t rely on one or two guys, we rely on our whole team and that makes it fun for everyone involved,” Johnson said.

USF is coming off of an impressive sweep of in town rival, Augustana. Following a four point win for the Cougar women, the USF men earned a 65-59 win over the Vikings, to grab possession of first place in the NSIC south.

“It’s another game, but it’s got a little something on it. There’s a lot more people there, a lot of energy and all of that and with us being two of the better teams in the league, record wise, it brought a lot more energy and was a fun game to be a part of,” Devin Green said.

“Anytime that you can win road games in the Northern Sun, I don’t care who it’s against, you’re going to be happy about it. Obviously, Saturday was a different deal with an inter-town rivalry, in front of a really fun atmosphere and all that, but it only counts as one game. That’s what we keep talking about, so we did what we needed to do last weekend, but that won’t help us beat Mankato on Friday night,” Johnson said.

Now the Cougars are preparing for a rematch with Minnesota State. USF earned an 86-81 win back in early December in Mankato, but this time, they’ll rely more on their defense.

“We’ve just got to keep continuing to do the hard things and to be who we are and that’s the phrase we use constantly and be who we are isn’t really a pretty team, but we’re finding ways to have success with the rebounding and the defending and having the whole group be a part of it,” Johnson said.

USF was predicted to finish tenth in the NSIC preseason coaches poll, but have found themselves in first as they near the midway point of the season, which might come as a surprise to many.

“The honest answer is, yeah, a little bit. I mean I knew we were a little bit more talented than people thought we were, but then we struggled to score so much at the beginning of the year, that it gives you some pause, but we’ve started to get better on that side of the ball,” Johnson said.

“We’re just kind of taking it a day at a time and we get better every day, come to practice every day to work and that’s what we’ve kind of prided ourselves on and it’s been nice to see how that’s transpired to bring us to where we are now,” Green said.

USF will cross paths with Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday at the Stewart Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 and highlights can be seen on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:30.