Corsica-Stickney looks to build on last year’s unfinished season

CORSICA, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 state basketball tournaments will always be remembered as the ones that were canceled due to COVID-19.

Unlike the other five classes, the Class “B” Girls State Tournament had actually started and then was ended on the second day of the tournament. For Corsica-Stickney, that left them just two wins shy of a possible state title and undefeated season.

Corsica-Stickney was just hours away from playing their semifinal game on Friday, March 13th, when the team found out the state tournament was being canceled.

“We knew what it was. It was a mix of anger, emotions, sad and it was such an overwhelming moment. I didn’t know what to feel right away, I was confused,” Corsica-Stickney sophomore Avery Broughton said.

“It was really hard to take in and I know by the time I got back to the motel. I stepped into my son’s room, that was there. He follows us a lot and helps out and I kind of had a breakdown because of all the emotions. I don’t think people realize what goes into getting to a state tournament emotionally,” Corsica-Stickney head coach Lorisa Broughton said.

The Jaguars nearly completed the perfect season a year ago. Rather than let last season’s end alter the way they’re preparing for this year, Corsica-Stickney has used it to fuel them.

“That’s what it has felt like with our team these first couple of practices. Normally at the beginning of the season, everything is a little bit slower and nice, but I have not felt that way at all for practices. We have been right there competing every practice, just giving it our all,” Avery Broughton said.

Corsica-Stickney returns nearly its entire starting lineup from last year’s undefeated roster.

“We have four solid returning starters that have been playing a lot of time together since they were very young. We’re pretty strong and we’re very athletic. You know, you can do a lot with that,” Lorisa Broughton said.

While the team’s goal of winning a state championship remains the same, getting back on the court together, may be the biggest reward of this season.

“Even our first week of practice where it’s a lot of running and stuff like that, we look forward to everyday, just being with each other and playing as a team. It’s just such a fun environment to be in. It’s something I’ve never had before with another team. This is just the best experience ever,” Avery Broughton said.

The Jaguars return four starters including sophomore standout, Avery Broughton, who tallied more than 20 points and nine rebounds per contest a year ago.

“On the basketball floor, you know, she gets a lot of junk defenses thrown at her and they don’t always last long because, like I’ve said, we have some really good girls on the court with her. They help her, just like she helps them in that manor, you know focus too much, but she takes it all in stride. She’s had some girls just pasted to her in past games and she’s handled that better than I expected her too,” Lorisa Broughton said.

“I want to get my teammates involved in everything. I want everyone scoring as much as they can, every game. All the rebounds, all the assists for everybody on the team. Everybody on the team just having a great game and giving it their all and just keeping everybody motivated, is kind of what I want to try,” Avery Broughton said.

Corsica-Stickney has reached back-to-back state tournaments including last year’s top seed. This season everyone in class ‘B’ has their targets set on the Jaguars who have won 47 games in the past two seasons.

“We started seeing that last year and so we’ve talked about that a lot. We talk about not letting the noise get to you and there’s a lot of noise. There is the noise about what people expect of us, there’s the noise about COVID-19, so these girls have a lot of noise to deal with. They are pretty humble and they are all pretty easy going girls, so that helps a lot,” Lorisa Broughton said.

Corsica-Stickney has won 25 straight games dating back to early 2019. However, the Jaguars will test that winning streak this season as they will play some tough opponents.

“We even kind of ramped up our schedule a little bit. We got Winner put on there and that’s going to be a great game. They have great athletes there and a great program. You know, that’s what we talk about to our girls, it’s not always about the wins, it’s about getting better. If we don’t do what we have to do to push ourselves and you stay in the same place, then you’re going to get passed by,” Lorisa Broughton said.

The Jaguars have set some high expectations for this year’s team, because they know this year’s squad, has what it takes to reach the state tournament.

“It would be a great honor to go back (to the state tournament) and that’s our ultimate goal this season as a team. We know we can do it, we know we have the talent to do it, we’ve just got to get there. We’ve got to be safe, take all the precautions to get through this season and give it our 110% like I said, every game,” Avery Broughton said.

Corsica-Stickney will open the season at Colome on Saturday, December 12. With this KELOLAND dot com Original, I’m Grant Sweeter.