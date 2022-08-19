SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On August 18, Governor Kristi Noem announced a pay increase for South Dakota state correctional security officers, bringing starting pay up to $23.50/hour.

Raises will also be given to existing officers, up to $28/hour. While there is still much to be done in terms of improving conditions for correctional employees and state workers in general, this is a big step in the right direction, at least according to South Dakota State Employee Organization Executive Director Eric Ollila.

“These raises are good, but they’re not a silver bullet either,” Ollila said.

His point: don’t stop now.

“It’s not like it was a new issue,” Ollila said. “Last session we had around 800 full-time equivalent positions in the Department of Corrections — 519 of those were security — but what about the other 280 people?”

Ollila asks the same question about the other 13,000 state employees outside of the corrections department.

“This is terrific for our correctional officers,” Ollila said. “[but] we need to look at the rest of the state employees,” Ollila said.

This is not to say that the correctional security officer pay increase is a bad thing. Instead, Ollila clarified that it cannot be the end of the conversation.

“We can congratulate correctional officers, but at the same time be wary and be aware that we have another 13,000 employees that need that kind of consideration,” Ollila said.

Ollila said that to ensure these other employees get this consideration, their situation must be kept in front of eyes of South Dakota’s legislative officials.

The legislature sets the budget with which the state operates and allocates funding where they see fit. In addition to lobbyists and orgs like the SDSEO, the largest advocate for state departments is often the department secretary; in this case, DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko.

Ollila is a fan.

“She’s just astute. She knows what she’s looking for. She’s been there,” Ollila said. “I don’t think any of this would be happening without her.”

As a matter of fact, Ollila finds no fault with Wasko’s tenure in the position since she took over.

“I can’t think of anything more that she needs to learn, other than to just keep doing what she’s doing,” Ollila said.

Importantly, Ollila says the raise in state correctional officer wage makes the state competitive with county correctional positions.

“If a county such as Minnehaha County was offering $4 more an hour to start than the state was — that was a huge problem,” Ollila said.

Noem’s move to raise wages within a segment of DOC workers is not the way that state government is supposed to operate, but that doesn’t automatically make it a bad thing. Ollila likens the move, and its potential consequences, to a double-edged sword.

“Something we don’t get with a Governor mandate like this is a discussion,” Ollila said. “What we don’t get is the legislators learning and talking and discussing the issues.”

Despite this, Ollila is in favor of Noem’s move.

“One good thing about the Governor doing this is that there’s nobody that can step in and take that away from her — take that away from correctional officers,” Ollila said. “Thank you, Governor Noem and the administration, and Secretary Wasko for stepping up and taking care of this portion of the issue.”