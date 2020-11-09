Coronavirus climbs to third leading cause of death in South Dakota in recent death statistics

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus would be the third leading cause of death in South Dakota based on the most recent data from the South Dakota Department of Health and Centers of Disease Control.

As of Nov. 9, the state had 537 COVID-19 deaths. In one week, COVID-19 jumped from sixth place to third in leading causes of death as compared to 2018 causes, which is the most recent available.

COVID-19 has infected about 1 in 17 South Dakotans.

As of Nov. 9, the state had 53,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases which is about 6% of the state’s Census Bureau’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659. That’s 60 cases per 1,000 people, about 6,100 per 100,000 people or six per 100 people.

The state had 61 deaths per 100,000 people as of Nov. 8, according to Johns Hopkins.

The CDC said the rate of death in South Dakota was 59 deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The leading cause of death in South Dakota in 2018 was heart disease at 1,797 deaths followed by cancer at 1,632. COVID-19 passed the third through fifth leading causes of death in 2018: 3. Chronic lower respiratory disease (498), 4. Fatal crashes and others (452) and 5. Alzheimer’s disease (437).

The COVID-19 death rate as a percentage of the estimated 2019 population of South Dakota, 884,659, is .06%. The death rate as a percentage of DOH’s confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at confirmed cases 53,486 is about 1%. Confirmed cases do not include antigen tests.

South Dakota’s death rate per 100,000 people is higher than Minnesota’s, 47, Iowa’s 57 and Nebraska, 36, according to the CDC. It is lower than 79 in Michigan and 84 in North Dakota. The rates were as of Nov. 8.

Although the death rate for COVID-19 is increasing in South Dakota, it still trails the rate for cancer and heart disease, according to the CDC.

The mortality rate for heart disease in South Dakota was 156.3 per 100,000 people. The rate for cancer was 145.2 per 100,000 people in 2018. Those are age adjusted rates.

The death rate for heart disease as a percentage of the 884,659 population is .20%. The death rate for cancer as a percentage of the 884,659 is .18%. The death rates would increase if taken as a percentage of the population that has heart disease or cancer.

Death rates for age categories as listed by the DOH vary. Twelve percent of those 80 and older with COVID-19 have died from it compared to 3.22% of those 70 to 79 years old. Those are followed by 1.35% in the 60 to 69 range, .48% in the 50 to 59 range, .18% in the 40 to 49 range, .083 in the 30 to 39 range and .018% in the 20 to 29 range. There have been no COVID-19 deaths individuals 19 and younger.