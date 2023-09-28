SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Sept. 24, corn harvest was pacing ahead of the five-year average in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Nine percent of the corn has been harvested compared to 6% in the five-year average in South Dakota. Minnesota’s percentage was the highest in five states in the region at 11%.

Thirty-six percent of the corn crop in South Dakota was listed in good condition as of Sept. 24, according to the USDA.

The USDA listed 37% in fair condition. In Iowa, 44% of the corn crop was listed in good condition and 36% was in fair condition. In Minnesota, 32% was in good condition. Thirty-six percent was in fair condition.

Nebraska’s corn crop was better than Minnesota’s. The USDA said 38% of the crop was in good condition and 22% was in fair condition.

Nebraska has 15% of its corn harvested compared to 10% the five-year average In Iowa, 9% of the corn had been harvested compared to the five-year average of 5%.

The USDA tracks corn harvest in 18 states. Fifteen percent of the corn had been harvested as of Sept. 24.

Minnesota’s soybean harvest was moving faster than in 2022. As of Sept. 24, 19% of the soybeans had been harvest compared to 13% in the five-year average.

Soybean harvest in South Dakota was at the same pace as the five-year average with 11% harvested. The 2023 compared to the five-year average in Nebraska (14% to 13%) and Iowa (11% to 10%) were similar.

In the 18 states tracked by the USDA, 12% of the soybeans had been harvested.

Soybean conditions were similar to corn conditions in the region.

In South Dakota 37% were in good condition and 38% were in fair condition. Minnesota’s soybeans were the same. The USDA said 41% of Iowa’s soybeans were in good condition. The amount of soybeans in fair condition was 39%. Nebraska had fewer soybeans in fair condition at 25% and 36% were in good condition. More soybeans were in poor condition than other states at 17%.

Farmers are working in dry topsoil and subsoil conditions this year, according to the USDA.

In Iowa, 73% of the topsoil moisture is very short or short in moisture. In Minnesota, it’s 70%.

Nebraska’s topsoil moisture is rated at 50% very short or short. South Dakota is doing better with 57% of the topsoil moisture as adequate.

South Dakota has 4% surplus topsoil moisture and the moisture level is mostly adequate. Most of Iowa’s, Nebraska’s and Minnesota’s subsoil moisture is short or very short.