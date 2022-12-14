SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice has landed in southwestern Minnesota in this week’s winter storm and KELOLAND meteorologists predict snow and wind is on the way.

That could cause some problems with ice build-up on any power lines or power poles in areas of the region.

Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative of Tyler, Minnesota, has been repairing individually reported damage, said Brian Jeremiason, the cooperative’s manager of marketing and external relations.

“As (outages) come in, we are responding to them,” Jeremiason said. “We don’t have any widespread outages.”

A line from Marshall south to the border with Iowa and east past Worthington are part of a winter weather advisory for tonight into tomorrow.

Farther north, into Lac qui Parle County and other counties have a winter storm warning.

Portions of northwest Iowa, from the South Dakota border south to Le Mars and east to Spencer, are also part of the winter weather advisory.

Higher winds could cause some outages for Lyon Lincoln electric, Jeremiason said.

The photos below show the power line and pole work in southwestern Minnesota after ice caused individual outages.

Photos courtesy of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative Photo courtesy of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative Photo courtesy of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Coopertive Photo courtesy of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative Photo courtesy of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative

Jeremiason said lines from the South Dakota border to the east for 15 to 20 miles have the most ice cover.

Those could be vulnerable as the wind picks up as predicted, he said.