Consultant says city needs to replace three outdoor pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three outdoor pools that drew about 70,000 users in 2018 need to be replaced, consultant Leon Younger told the Sioux Falls City Council at an informational meeting Tuesday.

Younger is with PROS Consulting of Indianapolis, Indiana, a consulting firm hired by the city to help develop a comprehensive plan for the city’s parks and recreation system. Younger was scheduled to present at an informational meeting for the general public at 5:30 p.m. today.

Frank Olson Pool, Kuehn Pool and McKennan wading pool should be replaced to meeting ADA standards and industry standards, Younger said in his presentation.

The pools are showing their age. McKennan wading pool is 49 years old, Frank Olson Pool is 44 years old and Kuehn Pool is 39 years old, Younger said.

Younger’s presentation did not include any cost estimates for pool replacement.

The presentation is part of a several step process that the city has said will provide direction for the next 10 years on the city’s parks and recreation system.

The most recent attendance figures for each pool on the city’s website are from the department’s 2018 annual report. Frank Olson Pool’s attendance was 14,827, Kuehn Pool’s attendance was 37,553 and McKennan wading pool’s attendance was 19,509. All 2018 attendance figures were higher than in 2017. Kuehn Pool’s attendance in 2018 was also higher than in 2016.

The city’s 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan and the 2020 budget do not appear to include three new pools.

The 2020 city budget includes about $25.4 million in a parks and recreation budget. Of that, about $17.7 million is from the general fund, $2.3 million is departmental funds and $5.2 is from capital funds.

One park improvement in the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan is a $1.9 million renovation of ball fields at Terrace Park.