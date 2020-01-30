Constructing the next builders

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Home Builders Academy in Harrisburg is providing students the opportunity to get involved in the construction industry.

The Sioux Empire Builders Care Foundation presented a check for $250,000 on January 30, 2020 to the Harrisburg School District. The foundation is an expansion of the Home Builder’s Association. This group hopes to help continue the construction program in Harrisburg so students can learn the skills of the trade. Michael Amolins is the curriculum director for the Harrisburg school district. He says the partnership between the Harrisburg School District and the Home Builder’s Association helps the school district provide another opportunity for students to be successful in life.

“So obviously the Home Builder’s Care Foundation’s donating financially to really support this program, but our partnership expands well beyond that. Just yesterday we had them at one of our elementary schools teaching them how to build tool boxes,” Amolins said.

Amolins says the Harrisburg School Distract plans to have partners of the Home Builder’s association teach H-Vac, plumbing and electrical to students as well.

One reason the partnership has formed is due to the decline of workers in the construction industry. Half the workforce in the construction industry is 41 years or older and open positions aren’t being filled. You can learn about the different positions in the industry in the story below.

