SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than two weeks after someone dumped hundreds of dead carp on private property, officials are still seeking information.

Hamlin County Wildlife Conservation Officer Logan Hammer said there’s been some phone calls about the incident but no information has led them to any leads or suspects.

“We’re just basically looking for any information possible,” Hammer said. “Anybody that maybe saw somebody over in that area, maybe somebody driving up in that area dumping carp.”

On May 28, Hammer responded to a call about “several hundred carp dumped onto private property near the intersection of 459th Ave and 192nd St.” The location is 1.5 miles east of Lake Poinsett.

Hammer said many people were out bowfishing carp when they were spawning around the end of May.

“Basically, you just shoot them and they reel them back in with the bow,” Hammer said. “Then put them in a truck bed or some guys do it out of boats or put them in trailers.”

When people go bowfishing, Hammer said many already have permission from landowners in the area to dump the dead fish on their land.

“Usually when you get that many carp, it’s pretty tough to find a good spot to dump them unless you get permission somewhere,” Hammer said. “Somebody went out bowfishing, shot a bunch of them and then obviously went out onto some private property and dumped them all out.”

Hammer said people who go bowfishing should show a little more respect and take the time to find a place to take the dead fish.

“Some landfills will accept them; some won’t,” Hammer said. “Some people take them home and grind them up to put them on gardens and stuff.”

According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, there is no limit for rough fish, like carp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammer at (605) 881-0018 or use the TIPs hotline at 1-888-OVERBAG.

An award is available for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Littering of carp is a Class 1 misdemeanor.