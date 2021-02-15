Connecting Veteran’s Parkway to Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the next five years, the Veteran’s Parkway project is looking to connect eastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29.

On Monday, officials celebrated the completion for North Veteran’s Parkway. The project, first conceived as the “East Side Corridor” and first planned as “Highway 100” marked a milestone in December when Veteran’s Parkway officially opened to Interstate 90. When finished, the highway will stretch 17 miles from Interstate 90 in northeastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29 in southwestern Sioux Falls. The first 8.5 miles are completed and the next 8.5 miles are scheduled for completion in 2026.

The total cost for North Veterans Parkway has been $121.7 million, including $69.1 million to connect Rice Street to I-90, which Minnesota-based Riley Bros. Construction and the South Dakota Department of Transportation teamed up to complete. The Rice Street to I-90 section consisted of building on and off ramps for Interstate 90 and building five bridges.

“A monumental effort to get behind that, get the design done, ultimately get it funded and open to traffic,” Sioux Falls Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said on Monday. Cotter added some of the traffic counts for Veteran’s Parkway are already experiencing 10,000 cars per day. For comparison, Cotter said Interstate 229 was in this same position in the 1960s and now experiences 50,000 cars a day.

Now, the focus has shifted to South Veteran’s Parkway. It connects Veterans Parkway from 57th Street to Sycamore Ave., Sycamore Ave. to Cliff Ave., Cliff Ave. to Western Ave. and Western Ave. to Interstate 29.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls and South Dakota Department of Transportation.

South Veteran’s Parkway construction will take place between 2023 and 2026 and include eight signalized intersections and four pedestrian underpasses.

“We are going to have two really intense years of design,” Cotter said about South Veteran’s Parkway. By 2023, construction for South Veteran’s Parkway will start and the goal is to complete two-mile sections each year to finish the 8.5 miles by 2026.

Funding for the project is roughly $210 million with state and federal dollars making up $176 million and the city of Sioux Falls chipping in $33 million.

“We’re excited to get into that and complete what we would consider the backbone transportation system for the next 50 years,” Cotter said. “These projects take incredible partnerships.”