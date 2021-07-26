Concerts, carnival foods, rides and more: Where you can find county fairs across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Fair season is just about to kick off this year, offering family fun and activities across KELOLAND.

South Dakota

We have highlighted just some of the larger fairs in South Dakota. You can find a complete list of 4-H Achievement Days and county fairs on the extension website.

July 29- July 31

Moody County Fair

The Moody County Fair is July 29-31 in Flandreau.

There will be 4-H and open class livestock shows and exhibits.

Other fair events include 4-H pool party, parade, pork loin feed, ice cream social, kids tractor pull, live music, 4-H dance, Ag Olympics, community movie, pizza feed and yard games.

There are also several free events happening at the fair, including live music, karaoke, ventriloquist, hypnotist, magician and more.

August 5-14

Sioux Empire Fair

The 82nd Sioux Empire Fair will take place August 5 through August 14 in Sioux Falls.

There are lots of things to do and see at the fair, including the carnival, kids pedal pull, ATV Big Air Tour, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, free live music an more. There are also 4-H and open class livestock and static exhibits.

Concerts featured in the grandstands this year are Old Dominion with Carly Pearce, Frankie Ballard, Hairball with Ron Keel Band, Hardy with Parmalee, Randy Houser with Colt Ford and Jameson Rodgers with Larry Fleet.

Yankton County Fair

August 5 through August 7 is the Yankton County Fair, where fairgoers can check out the exhibits that area 4-H members have been working on throughout the year.

Other events and activities during the fair include live music, vendor fair, tethered hot air balloon, bean bag tournament, bingo, barnyard carnival, face painting, Zoomobile and more.

Union County Fair

The Union County Fair in Alcester will be from August 5-7.

There are open class and 4-H shows and exhibits throughout the fair.

Other events during the fair include the Wild Card Band, community supper, tractor pull, county fair royalty pageant and the FBI Buck Bulls and Barrel Racing.

August 12-14

Clay County Fair

Vermillion will host the Clay County Fair, August 12-14.

The fair will include livestock shows, the robotics challenge, inflatables, fair princess pageant, free community barbeque, kids pedal pull, ATV Mud Drags and Barrel Race, Barnyard Olympics, cornhole tournament, Backyard Barbeque Bash, car, truck and tractor show, demolition derby, street dance and much more.

Sully County Fair

The 99th Sully County Fair will be held on August 12-15 in Onida.

There will be 4-H groups showcasing their exhibits during the fair, with things such as photography and homemade exhibits made by local residents.

Some of the events at the fair are the Catfish Stampede Rodeo, inflatable carnival, pedal tractor pull, cow pie bingo, chili and rib cookoff, youth talent contest, poker run around town and the tire toss.

August 16-29

Turner County Fair

From August 16-19, fairgoers can enjoy the Turner County Fair in Parker, which is the oldest county fair in South Dakota.

Grandstand events include rodeos, the enduro races, figure 8 races and the demolition derby.

The fair will include 4-H shows and open class exhibits.

Other things to see and do at the fair include a community church service, free barbeque dinner, live music, pie contest, commercial booths, machinery displays, Turner Teeny Tiny Rodeo, bingo and more.

Brown County Fair

The Brown County Fair is August 16-22 in Aberdeen and will have fun activities for the whole family.

Their grandstand entertainment includes Dacotah Bank’s Stampede Rodeo and the Antique Tractor Pull. Concerts featured this year are the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Sara Evans, Eli Young Band and Randy Houser, Daughtry with Black Stone Cherry and Nelly with Michael Ray and Jo Dee Messina.

Open class, 4-H and FFA participants will be able to show livestock this year and fairgoers are welcome to visit the animals. Visitors can also explore the ag equipment display, where they are able to see some of the latest technology and new ag products on the market.

The fair’s carnival will include a mix of major riders and kiddie rides, so there is something for everyone.

Central States Fair and Rodeo

The Central States Fair and Rodeo will take place August 20-29 in Rapid City and filled with fun things to do.

The grandstand entertainment will include supercross racing, a demolition derby and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos. This year’s concerts are Kip Moor with Michael Ray, Joe Nichols with Chase Bryant and Travis Tritt with High Valley.

The fair also has a carnival everyday as well as open class and youth livestock shows.

There are also other fun activities including live music in the Bud Light tent, SD State Pro-Am Arm-wrestling Championship and SD State Championship Mutton Bustin’.

Iowa

While a lot of the Iowa fairs in the KELOLAND area have already happened, fairgoers still have time to make it out to the Clay County Fair, which is September 11-19 in Spencer, Iowa.

Along with the livestock shows and exhibits, there is also plenty of those things to enjoy at the fair including a carnival, live music and more. The complete schedule has not been released yet.

Grandstand entertainment will include Skillet with Ledger, Fireworks, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone with guest Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Tracy Lawrence with Mark Chesnutt, Antique Tractor Pull, Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models, IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown, Josh Turner with Dillion Carmichael, Darci Lynne with Renata, Ryan Hurd with Big Time Grain Co. and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull Season Championships.

Minnesota

Here are just a few of the fairs happening in KELOLAND’s Minnesota area.

Rock County Fair

The Rock County Fair in Luverne will take place July 28-31.

There will be all your typical fair events, including livestock shows, carnival rides, food vendors and more.

Nightly music on the patio will feature Prairie Home Rebellion, The Barn Flies, Mogen’s Heroes with Doug Lund and Jim Woster and the Shriners Back 40 Hillbilly Band.

Lincoln County Fair

The Lincoln County Fair will be July 29 through August 1 in Tyler.

There is 4-H and open class livestock shows and exhibits along with other fair activities.

Some of the other entertainment includes Star Fire, Ag Awareness Breakfast, Lincoln County Fair Bake-Off, Larry Olsen Band, pork sandwich feed, kids tractor pull, Gary West Band, bean bag tournament, Lonny Carpenter and the annual demolition derby.

Pipestone County Fair

August 4-7 is the Pipestone County Fair, with not only livestock shows, but lots of other events to entertain fairgoers.

Grandstand entertainment includes “Celebrity” Dairyland Donkey Races, Pipestone Antique and Modern Tractor Pull, NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull and Snake Oil Concert.

The free events are bingo, Mister Twister, Jesse Moffitt Magic Show, The Barn Flies, Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings, Summer Cruise-In Car Show, Larry Olsen Polka Band and the The FROGS Mens Quartet.