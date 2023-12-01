SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 1. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Rapid City first responders are looking into a structural-integrity issue affecting the foundation of a towers at the Block 5 construction site downtown.

The DCI and Highway Patrol are helping police in Pierre investigate a death at an apartment building, just southwest of the Capitol.

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and who emerged as the swing vote on some of the court’s biggest cases, died Friday. She was 93.

Temperatures today have been at or a few degrees cooler than normal. The winds have stayed light throughout the day.

