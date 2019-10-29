Concerned alumnists want Augie to stay DII

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A billboard in Sioux Falls weighs in on Augustana University’s possible move to Division I athletics.

The sign is posted near Minnesota Avenue and 39th Street.

It reads, “Hey Augie, Why not stay Division 2??!”

The sign says it’s “paid for by Concerned Augustana Alumnists.”

The university announced it would explore moving to Division I in December 2018.

Augustana Trying To Make D1 Into A Reality

While some faculty members support the move, it seems some alumni have concerns.

The billboard says it’s paid for by concerned alumnists, however, Augustana University says it is not funded by the Alumni Association.

