SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mary Margaret Borer has never played organized basketball in her life.

That didn’t stop Borer from making $10,000 on a basketball shot during halftime of the men’s basketball game between South Dakota and South Dakota State Saturday. The junior from Sheldon, Iowa banked her halfcourt shot to a loud roar from the crowd at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. You can see the shot in the player above.

“I was in complete shock,” Borer told KELOLAND News on Monday. “I definitely surprised myself. I thought what does it hurt to take the shot and miss? I got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Borer, who is studying biology and hopes to become a dentist, said all USD students were asked if they played varsity basketball in high school when they entered the game. All the students who said they did not play varsity basketball in high school were given a ticket that was drawn for the chance for the halftime, halfcourt shot.

Borer said she never played basketball in grade school and had a lot of thoughts swirling in her mind before attempting the $10,000 shot.

“Lots of nerves, lots of adrenaline,” Borer said. “I was just trying to be calm enough just to walk out there and not trip or something. I was very nervous the whole time.”

She said she’s heard a lot of emails, texts and messages from people telling them about watching her make the shot.

She’s not sure how the $10,000 will be paid out and expects to hear more from USD officials on the topic this week.