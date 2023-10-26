SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Johnson has been elected Speaker of the House. That’s Rep. Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana by the way, not Democrat Henry Johnson of Georgia, Republican Bill Johnson of Ohio or our own Dusty Johnson, the Republican from South Dakota.

While there are four Johnsons in the U.S. House, we’re narrowing our view to just two of them — Mike and Dusty — to compare their voting records over the years they’ve shared in Congress.

Mike Johnson has served longer then Dusty, being elected for the first time to the House during a special election in 2015. Dusty has been in the House since 2019.

During their shared time in the House, (Dusty) Johnson has been more engaged than (Mike) Johnson, casting 2,456 votes since 2019 to Mike Johnson’s 2,334.

Dusty has also had better attendance, hitting 99% in the 116th Congress, 99% in the 117th Congress and holding 100% attendance so far in the 118th Congress.

Mike, by comparison, scored 91% attendance in the 116th Congress, 97% in the 117th Congress and 97% so far in the 118th Congress.

Below, we take a look at their voting records on some examples of key legislation from 2019 to 2023, including votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election and votes on the House Speakership in 2023.

Yea votes are marked in green.

Nay votes are in red.

Non-votes are in grey.

Non-binary votes, such as those for Speaker, are not shaded but the result for each legislator is noted.

2020 Presidential Election votes:

Votes to overturn 2020 presidential election

Dusty Johnson Vote to overturn 2020 election results in Pennsylvania (Failed 138-282) Vote to overturn 2020 election results in Arizona (Failed 121-303) Mike Johnson Vote to overturn 2020 election results in Pennsylvania (Failed 138-282) Vote to overturn 2020 election results in Arizona (Failed 121-303)

Congressional votes:

118th Congress: 2023-2025

Dusty Johnson Fiscal Responsibility Act (Passed 314-117) Vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker (Passed 216-210) Role Call 521 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 523 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 525 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 527 (Successful vote to elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker) Voted for Johnson Mike Johnson Fiscal Responsibility Act (Passed 314-117) Vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker (Passed 216-210) Role Call 521 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 523 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 525 (Failed attempt to elect Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker) Voted for Jordan Role Call 527 (Successful vote to elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker) Voted for himself

117th Congress: 2021-2023

Dusty Johnson Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Passed 228-206) American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Passed 220-210) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Passed 220-207) Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (Passed 220-204) For the People Act of 2021 (Passed 220-210) Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 (Passed 217-213) National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Passed 363-70) James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Passed 350-80) American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Passed 228-197) Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (Passed 342-88) Chips and Science Act (Passed 243-187) Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (Passed 218-211) SAFE Banking Act of 2021 (Passed 321-101) Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (Passed 260-171) Equality Act (Passed 224-206) Respect for Marriage Act (Passed 224-169) Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 (Passed 230-201) Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (Passed 217-207) Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Passed 227-203) Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (Passed 220-203) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Passed 234-193) Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. (Passed 232-197) Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 (Passed 225-201) Mike Johnson Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Passed 228-206) American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Passed 220-210) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Passed 220-207) Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (Passed 220-204) For the People Act of 2021 (Passed 220-210) Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 (Passed 217-213) National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Passed 363-70) James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Passed 350-80) American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Passed 228-197) Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (Passed 342-88) Chips and Science Act (Passed 243-187) Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (Passed 218-211) SAFE Banking Act of 2021 (Passed 321-101) Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (Passed 260-171) Equality Act (Passed 224-206) Respect for Marriage Act (Passed 224-169) Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 (Passed 230-201) Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (Passed 217-207) Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Passed 227-203) Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (Passed 220-203) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Passed 234-193) Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. (Passed 232-197) Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 (Passed 225-201)

116th Congress: 2019-2020