SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern South Dakota saw its first snowstorm of the year, leaving multiple schools in the region closed and with up to nine inches of snowfall in some areas.

The City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert and will begin plowing in certain areas at midnight Jan. 9. How do the roads and traffic conditions change throughout the day in Sioux Falls? KELOLAND News gathered photos from the Sioux Falls Traffic cameras at eight of the city’s busiest intersections.

12th and Marion Road

Intersection of 12th and Marion at 10:35 a.m. and 3:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

10th and Cliff Avenue

Intersection of 10th and Cliff at 10:37 a.m. and 3:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

26th and Southeastern Avenue

Intersection of 26th and Southeastern at 10:39 a.m. and 3:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

41st and Louise Avenue

Intersection of 41st and Louise at 10:42 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

41st and Kiwanis Avenue

Intersection of 41st and Kiwanis at 10:43 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

57th and Minnesota Avenue

Intersection of 57th and Minnesota at 10:44 a.m. and 3:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

57th and Veterans

Intersection of 57th and Veterans at 10:47 a.m. and 3:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

I-90 and Cliff Avenue