SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern South Dakota saw its first snowstorm of the year, leaving multiple schools in the region closed and with up to nine inches of snowfall in some areas.
The City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert and will begin plowing in certain areas at midnight Jan. 9. How do the roads and traffic conditions change throughout the day in Sioux Falls? KELOLAND News gathered photos from the Sioux Falls Traffic cameras at eight of the city’s busiest intersections.
12th and Marion Road
10th and Cliff Avenue
26th and Southeastern Avenue
41st and Louise Avenue
41st and Kiwanis Avenue
57th and Minnesota Avenue
57th and Veterans
I-90 and Cliff Avenue