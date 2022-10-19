A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees.

Having previously taken a look at the funds and origins of the larger donations ($2,000+) to each candidate, we today broadened our view to get a look at all donations to these federal committees since January 2021.

You can find that info broken down in the charts below.

Brian Bengs had only four donations to his campaign over $2,000 in the past year, and none were from South Dakotans.

Broadening the outlook to smaller donations flips the script, however, as Bengs has received a total of 258 donations since the start of 2021, and 51.94% of which came from South Dakotans.

Of course, total donations only tell half the story here. For instance, while it is true Bengs received 45 donations from Pennsylvania (accounting for 17.44% of his total) these did not come from 45 different individuals. By filtering out repeat donors, we find that those 45 donations came from just two individuals, meaning that Pennsylvania donors account for not 17.44% of Bengs total donors, but rather 1.38%, which can be seen in the chart below.

When we look at Thune’s donations, his large donation chart showed highly diversified origins.

A look at his overall donations paints a similar picture, though the factoring in of smaller donations increases the amount from South Dakota from less than 12% to 22.84%.

Stripping out repeat donors leaves the chart looking almost unchanged, with the South Dakota total falling slightly to 22.82% from 22.84%.

Johnson’s chart of large donations showed a much more South Dakota-centric revenue stream with 84.68% of donations $2,000 or more coming from in-state.

This trend was even more noticeable when factoring in smaller donations as well, with Johnson’s South Dakota base growing to 90.51% of all his donations.

One area in which the data for Johnson’s campaign deviates from those of the other candidates (aside from the high percentage of South Dakota donations) is the presence of matched donations from WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform.

In Johnson’s dataset, a person donating through WinRed could have their donation matched by the platform. Those matched donations turned up as receipts from WinRed, and were assigned a state location in Virginia, where the organization is based.

While WinRed receipts do count as valid donations to the Johnson campaign, they do not represent actual donors, who are already represented in the data under their original donation. As such, the WinRed receipts were filtered out of the chart above, leaving only donations from actual Virginians under the VA heading.

Without removing WinRed receipts, it would appear that Virginians account for around 4% of Johnson’s donations, rather than the .77% they actually represent.

A view of the chart with WinRed receipts included as their own category can be seen here, where WinRed accounts for 3.37% of Johnson’s donations.

Once again, filtering out repeat donors changes the look of the graph, with Johnson’s South Dakota representation falling out of the 90% range to 85.63%.

Despite the reduction when looking at individual donors over individual donations, Johnson’s South Dakota representation is still far ahead of any of the other three candidates for whom we have data.

Johnson spoke with KELOLAND on the subject. “It all comes down to hard work,” he said. “It all comes down to sharing your vision with people and trying to convince them that they should be a part of that vision.”

This strong South Dakota donor base is not just the happy result of Johnson’s ‘vision’ for the state, but rather one that has been carefully cultivated.

“It is a conscious decision,” said Johnson. “I’ve worked in South Dakota in both the private sector and the public sector — I’ve always traveled the state and I’ve always had an opportunity to meet South Dakotans — it has been something our team has invested a lot of time in.”

While lauding his local support, Johnson was careful not to appear critical of the fundraising style of Noem and Thune, who’s percentages of South Dakota donors combined don’t reach the level that he enjoys.

“John Thune is the second highest ranking Republican in the Senate, so clearly he is going to be viewed as a national leader,” said Johnson. “And Kristi Noem is viewed as a national leader by many people.”

Johnson also went on to note that while there are 435 voting members of the U.S. House, there are only 100 members of the Senate, and 50 governors (though this does not include the five governors of U.S. territories). “I am not somebody that is a household name in Connecticut, or Tennessee or Hawaii,” he said.

For Noem, a little under a quarter of her large donations came from South Dakota, while nearly 20% came from Texas.

This balance shifted when donations of all sizes were considered, with South Dakota donations rising to account for 31% of donations, and Texas donations falling to 15%. However, the percentages for California (9%), Colorado (5.29%) and Florida (4.58%) also rose.

Stripping away repeat donors, Noem’s South Dakota percentage rose slightly, from 31.04% to 31.55%. California and Tennessee also rose.