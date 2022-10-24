SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

As of 4:20 p.m. on the 24th, two ballot question committees relating to IM-27, the measure to legalize recreational marijuana, have filed their reports.

CANNABIS CONSUMERS FOR LIBERTY

According to their report, Cannabis Consumers For Liberty has not raised or spent any money. They did not have a balance of cash to begin with and received no donations.

PROTECTING SOUTH DAKOTA KIDS

This group, which opposes marijuana legalization, filed their report showing $427,186.03 in contributions. The group had no money to begin with, and total spending amounted to $351,740.49.

The committee has a remaining balance of $75,445.54.

At least one other committee report relating to this subject has not yet been submitted. This story will be updated when it is processed.