PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hydrogen might soon join oil, natural gas and CO2 as possible pipeline projects under the governance of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

House Bill 1034, which requires hydrogen pipelines to go through the permitting process with the PUC, passed the House Commerce and Energy committee 13-0. It will move to the House floor. There was no opponent or proponent testimony on the bill.

PUC commissioner Chris Nelson said CO2 pipelines were added under the PUC in 2009 by state lawmakers but it took more than 10 years before someone applied to build one in South Dakota.

“In 2009, they looked ahead and they said we see this coming. Let’s be prepared for when it does,” Nelson said. “We are in literally the same spot today with hydrogen pipelines that the state was in back in 2009 with carbon dioxide.”

Nelson said no one is knocking on the door trying to build a hydrogen pipeline in the state. He pointed out President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging hydrogen hubs to generate electricity or manufacture fertilizer.

“They are pouring a ton of money into that concept,” Nelson said.

He said the federal government has awarded a $1 billion project called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub to the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin.

Republican Rep. Carl Perry asked Nelson when South Dakota might see this type of project.

Nelson said he’s not sure when it might come to South Dakota. He said he’s not sure where in neighboring states the Hydrogen Hub would go and if it would need a hydrogen pipeline.

“We permit a lot of different kinds of facilities, as I mentioned, every one of them has their own set of concerns by people in the area,” Nelson said. “That’s the purpose of this statute is to allow the folks that will be most directly impacted by these large projects, to express their concerns to the commission, and have us take those into account as we are making a decision whether or not to permit.”

Republican Rep. William Shorma asked if there could be future uses of hydrogen. Nelson said new sources of energy are desperately needed and new fertilizer sources would also be welcomed.

Nelson said hydrogen pipelines already exist near the Gulf of Mexico.

Republican Rep. Tina Mulally asked if there would be allowances to make sure nothing happens on anyone’s property until a permit is granted.

Nelson said that is not part of the existing permitting process. He stressed he’s not an eminent domain expert but believes under existing eminent domain law it could be used or not.

“That’s going to be a very fact-specific, project-specific answer to whether eminent domain and things like surveying that our current law allows before a permit would be available,” Nelson said. “This bill doesn’t affect any of that.”

Nelson said if hydrogen wasn’t added to the PUC’s permit process, counties could likely move forward with different processes. He said the PUC is asking state lawmakers to make the decision if the state should have the permitting authority of these types of projects.

He said bigger projects might need to get other permits like water crossing permits and water usage permits but it wouldn’t need a permit for site route locations.