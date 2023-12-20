SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Joe Kippley is not backing down from his concerns with Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Minnehaha County Commissioner publicly questioned the job performance of the first-year auditor when weighing future salary increases during a commission meeting this week. He told KELOLAND News Wednesday he believes the facts against Anderson have been made clear.

“I just want a commitment that we’re going to follow state statutes and use the ballot counting machines,” Kippley told KELOLAND News. “State statutes allow for things like a post-election audit. We can pick out a couple of precincts and count them by another method to verify.”

Kippley said he brought up Anderson’s performance during the commission’s discussion on county department head salaries to have an open conversation ahead of 2024 elections. He said he stood by his comments criticizing the way Anderson held an election training call with the secretary of state and election equipment vendor Election Systems & Software. ES&S is the elections equipment company the state of South Dakota has contracts with to help process elections.

“We wanted to get those facts on the table for why we would be considering a different salary point for her,” Kippley said.

In an emailed statement to KELOLAND News, Anderson said she intends to keep her promise of working for the people of Minnehaha County. She said it is her duty to ensure the security of the machines and the ballot count no matter how that appears to the commissioners. You can read Anderson’s full statement attached below.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Kippley said Anderson’s actions with ES&S have been “unprofessional” and “embarrassing to the county.”

In a September meeting, Anderson said she’d be in favor of Minnehaha County becoming a county with random hand counts of ballots at the precinct level along with using tabulators. The commission ended up voting unanimously to approve a contract with ES&S for ballot layout, coding, voice file services and ballot printing services.

Kippley said Sioux Falls city council members expressed concerns to him about the city election in April where four council seats are being contested. He said he believes the county is addressing those concerns and not letting questioning of confidence linger.

“I question the good faith nature of some of the critiques of the software or machines because once those questions get answered they’ll just move on to the next item and question some other aspects of integrity of our elections,” Kippley said. “It’s kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy that degrades the trust and faith in the institutions.”

Kippley said he doubts any answer to some of the election-related questions will ever satisfy the group of doubters over the state’s ballot-counting machines.

“As a new generation of leaders, I think that’s gonna be part of our civic society. We’re gonna have to build up trust in our institutions,” Kippley said. “The only way to build back trust is to get involved and make those institutions more trustworthy. It’s not to get involved, get inside and (follow) this populism of the moment to just burn our institutions down.”

At the next Minnehaha County Commission meeting on Dec. 26, Kippley said commissioners will hope to have some more questions answered about getting elections ready to go for the city election in April.

Officially, the five commissioners will weigh salary increases of 7.5% for all elected department head officials, a 7.5% increase for all elected department head officials except for the auditor and a 5% increase for all elected department head officials.

Full emailed statement from Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson:

“As your elected Minnehaha County Auditor, I ran on the platform of Election Integrity and Transparency and I intend to keep my promise of working for the people of Minnehaha County. When over 60% of the nation is concerned about the same issues that I am concerned about, I believe that the values I stand on are in-line with the voters.

Commissioner Kippley’s inflammatory insults that were directed at me, are also being directed at the voters. But regardless, I will continue to work hard to make sure our elections are safe and secure and I will be transparent about the process.

On the day I was sworn into office, March 6, 2023, I asked the 70 – 80 people present to hold me accountable and if I fail to represent them, to call me out. Joe Kippley was also in the room on March 6th and heard me say those words, so it shouldn’t be surprising to him who my allegiance is with. (A photo is included in this email)

My comments at the December 5th meeting about my salary, resulted from a commission meeting approximately a year ago. I was told by Commissioner Bender that I would need to ask for an increase in salary and that I had missed out on any chance of that for 2023. I should have been present for public comment at the discussion meetings in December of 2022. So fast forward to this year…I was doing exactly what I was told. I think it is very important for the taxpayers of Minnehaha County to know how much more the prior Auditor, that was appointed by the commissioners, was getting paid in comparison to what I am getting paid. His starting salary was $114k in January of 2021, his salary was increased to $120k in January of 2022 and in January of 2023 his salary was increased to $147k. I began at a base salary of $89k which was the same base salary in 2022. The base salary in 2021 was $86k for a newly elected Auditor but Mr Kyte was worth $28k more because he was chosen and appointed.

Commissioner Kippley also commented on a meeting with the vendor, Election Systems & Services (ES&S) and the Secretary of State’s office from December 4th. This meeting was called because of questions that were raised by my Elections Coordinator and myself at a recent SOS Election Training workshop. ES&S said they felt threatened by our questions and they decided to cancel a full day of training that had been planned since June 16, 2023. They refused to move forward with our staff training until we agreed to a call, which included their staff and executives (9), the SOS and staff (6), and Minnehaha Commissioners/State’s Attorney. To me this felt like undo pressure and influence wrapped in a threat and likely was meant to intimidate us into not questioning them in the future. Since I work for the people, I invited the people to be present in the room to only listen and not participate. My goal was to hold ES&S and the SOS office accountable and to get to the bottom of what is fact and what is fiction. This full day of training is very important in making sure that my staff are fully prepared to understand and to operate the equipment that tabulates and reports the votes of the people. Knowing how the system works and meets the US Election Assistance Commission requirements, from end to end, is important to me and my staff so that we can ensure safe and accurate elections per the requirements and standards. It is my duty to ensure the security of the machines and the count, no matter how that appears to the commissioners.

In February, we will be issuing a report on our findings, training experience, resolutions of any issues found, and recommendations for improvements for the County. I want to thank the County staff for their hard work in updating our precinct boundaries and making elections better for Minnehaha residents, as well as the County Commissioners for approving our recommendations. I look forwarding to keeping you up to date for each election we have in 2024, and how we can make improvements in all areas of accessibility, accountability, accuracy, auditability, reliability, security, and transparency.“