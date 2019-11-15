Colman-Egan wins fourth state football title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- Colman-Egan won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017 and were looking to win another state 9B title as they met with Herreid/Selby Area.

The Hawks raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first, but the Wolverines answered with a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, to trim the lead to 16-6.

However, it was all Colman-Egan from there as the Hawks scored 42 unanswered points en route to a 58-6 win over Herreid/Selby Area.

With the win, Colman-Egan won their fourth state football title, dating back to their first title in 1998.

The Hawks were led by quarterback Nate Tolley who rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Tolley also received the back of the game and the Jim Langer most valuable player of the game.

Quarterback Wade Begeman led the way to Herreid/Selby Area as he went 5 of 6 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Begeman also rushed for 31 yards.