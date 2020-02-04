Colman-Egan hosts De Smet boys and Bridgewater-Emery girls

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a double header between the De Smet and Colman-Egan boys and then the Bridgewater-Emery and Colman-Egan girls.

The first game will feature the top ranked De Smet Bulldogs and the Colman-Egan Hawks.

De Smet (9-1) has won six straight games since suffering their lone loss of the season to class ‘A’ opponent Sioux Valley.

The Bulldogs have an impressive scoring margin as De Smet outscores their opponents by more than 15 points per game.

De Smet has relied on their defense this season as the Bulldogs are allowing only 45 points per game and have only allowed two class ‘B’ opponents to score more than 50 points in a game.

After a mid-season five game losing streak, the Colman-Egan Hawks (6-8) have won five of their last seven.

The Colman-Egan offense has not been a problem this season as the Hawks are scoring more than 62 points per game, however the Hawks have seen some troubles on the defensive side.

Colman-Egan is allowing nearly 56 points per game this season, including five games that they allowed more than 60 points.

The second game will feature the Bridgewater-Emery and Colman-Egan girls.

Bridgewater-Emery (6-7) started 3-1, but then lost four straight contests. Since then, the Huskies have been trying to right the ship as they have won three of their last five games.

For the Huskies, they have relied on an offense that is scoring 54 points per game, but have had some issues on defense where they are allowing just shy of 50 points per game.

On the other side of the court, Colman-Egan (12-3) will be looking for their third winning streak of three games or more this season. The Hawks had a five game winning streak to open the season and are now looking to start another streak.

Colman-Egan boasts one of the top defenses in the state as they are allowing less than 35 points per game. While their offense is scoring 46 points per game, which is pretty good, their impressive defense has led the way.

The double header will livestream on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter. The first game will tip-off around 6:15.