Colman-Egan girls earn double digit win over Bridgewater-Emery

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the day featured a double header in Colman. The second game of the evening featured the Bridgewater-Emery girls against the Colman-Egan girls.

The Hawks started off red hot as they jumped to a quick 15-3 lead, led by Braiden Westley who scored 10 points in the first quarter.

However, Bridgewater-Emery would find their groove and score ten straight points to narrow the gap, but the Hawks still led 18-15 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Colman-Egan would double their score and pull away with the lead to take a 36-22 lead.

The third quarter saw the Hawks start strong again and taking a commanding 44-24 lead, however the Huskies came fighting back to cut the lead to 12 points.

In the fourth quarter, the two teams continued to go back and forth, but the Hawks held their lead and added on as Colman-Egan earned the 66-50 win over Bridgewater-Emery.

FINAL: @CEHawks13 66 and Bridgewater-Emery 50. @KELOSports Mackenzie Hemmer with 28 points for the Hawks. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 5, 2020

Colman-Egan (13-3) was led by Mackenzie Hemmer who scored a game high 28 points, while freshman Josie Mousel added 18 and Braiden Westley tallied 16 points.

For Bridgewater-Emery (6-8), sophomore Julia Weber scored a team high 20 points, while Cara Meyer added 10.

The Hawks will look for their fourth straight win on Friday, February 7 as they host Deubrook Area at 6:00. The Huskies will look to avoid their third straight loss on Friday as they host Gayville-Volin in Emery at 6:15.