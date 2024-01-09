SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If school cancels, there’s a decent chance the garbage truck may not make it.

The winter storm on Sunday night and into early this morning caused some sanitation businesses to re-schedule pick-up on Monday and today. Some were able to make it through.

“We have not had to change routes. We basically have our (employees) work unless it’s absolutely impossible,” said Tom McKnelly of RBS Sanitation. “They know what’s safe and what is not safe. They don’t do something that will cause issues.”

McKnelly said the company considered delaying garbage pickup on Monday until Tuesday (today). “But the only fact that’s different is it’s not snowing today,” McKnelly said.

The city of Sioux Falls was still clearing snow from many side streets on Tuesday. “If we would have pushed it back a day, we’d still be in the same boat,” McKnelly said of street conditions. “We might as well push through.” If the business collects 90% in one neighborhood, the remaining 10% may need to wait a week, he said.

Waste Management did not pick up garbage on Monday, Taryn Nance of company media communications said in an email.

“Significant snow and wind caused severe weather conditions that made it unsafe to operate,” Nance said in the email. “At WM, safety is our top priority and we’re committed to ensuring our people and community members get home safely every day.”

Garbage collection in snowy conditions can sometimes depend on the size of the truck used.

Nick Sweeney of Sweeney Sanitation said their medium-sized trucks did not pick up garbage on Monday.

“We were going to try it today but it looked like a struggle out there,” Sweeney said. Some streets hadn’t been cleared of snow yet, he said.

A medium-sized truck won’t push through the snow like a larger garbage truck can, Sweeney said.

In general, a 4 1/2 inch snowfall in a day will delay garbage collection, Sweeney said.

Marv’s Sanitation doesn’t collect garbage in Sioux Falls until Thursday but it was out collecting in Brandon on Monday and in Valley Springs and Brandon on Tuesday, said Tom Wilford.

Like Sioux Falls, Brandon had more than 9 total inches of snow Sunday through Monday.

“We started an hour late and took it real slow and easy,” Wilford said. “You need to be real aware of what you are driving into so you don’t drive into deep snow or or drift.”

Marv’s has smaller collection trucks or satellite trucks, he said.

The smaller trucks can’t push through snow like a larger truck but they can maneuver the route. They can also back into driveways cleared of snow, Wilford said.

Ice and the type of city street also have an impact in Sioux Falls.

Ice can make garbage collection tough, Sweeney said. Sioux Falls has numerous sloped streets which can create challenges with ice, he said.

Sweeney said he pushed collection back two days so employees will work Wednesday through Saturday instead of Monday through Thursday.

Waste Management resumed garbage collection today in Sioux Falls. Overall collection is expected to be delayed by one day this week in Sioux Falls, Nance said in the email. “All customers are anticipated to be serviced no later than Saturday,” she said in the email.

Most of the sanitation companies also collect garbage in other towns.

Sweeney collects in Harrisburg and Crooks but not on Monday or Tuesday.

Marv’s collects in eastern Sioux Falls on Thursday when street and weather conditions should be better, Wilford said.

RBS collects in several towns like Tea, Harrisburg, and Chancellor, McKnelly said.

Wilford said county roads near Brandon and Valley Springs were “OK” this week but “I can understand why Brandon didn’t want school.”

The wind may have drifted snow over some roads which means Marv’s may wait until township snow plows clear it away. Rural customers may have to wait longer for collection, Wilford said.

The streets in Tea were cleared of snow faster but it is a smaller town, McKnelly said.

Still, he wonders if Sioux Falls has enough snow plows to keep up with the growth in streets and population, McKnelly said.

Generally, the sanitation businesses said customers are understanding about any delays in service.

“Our customers are extremely patient,” Sweeney said.